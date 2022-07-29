Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 (RTX 3070, 12th Gen Intel) Drops to $1,599: Real Deals

Using the latest hardware available this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is currently $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Stacking a 12th Gen Core i7-12700H and RTX 3070, this SKU of the Legion 5 Pro lineup has more than enough kick to play all the latest games on high settings.

Back on sale, the Cloud Revolver 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset from HyperX is down to $89 (opens in new tab), saving $60 off of the usual price. This is a great price for some high-quality cans. The Cloud Revolver uses a virtual 7.1 surround sound stage to replicate in-game audio queues and help you determine the direction of incoming bullets and footsteps with one of your other primary senses.

One of our favorite and best SSDs the WD Black SN850 (1TB) is on sale at $124 (opens in new tab) when you use code SSBU2926 at checkout on Newegg. This is still one of the fastest M.2 NVMe SSDs currently available.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This variant of the Legion 5 Pro 16 lineup has Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i7-12700H CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3070, 16GBs of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11. Those are some great components and will provide all the power you need to bring games to life on the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution WQXGA screen.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: was $149, now $89 at HP (opens in new tab)

The HyperX Cloud Revolver promotes its studio-grade sound stage that helps to reproduce fine sound details over its 50mm speaker drivers. It also features USB controls and comfortable memory foam ear cushioning on a sturdily constructed steel frame.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 1TB: was $148, now $124 with code SSBU2926 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact durable package.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27FC: was $249, now $179 with code W2BBU26287 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

With some seriously good specs for gamers, this 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $358 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The 5900X is a 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor from AMD. This CPU can go up to 4.8 GHz on max boost. AMD's 5900X also features 70 MB of cache and a TDP of only 105W. There is, however, no cooler included in this retail box version, and a socket AM4 motherboard is needed for this processor.

