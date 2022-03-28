On Sale Gigabyte's RTX 3080 Aero 15-Inch Laptop For Only $1,699: Real Deals

We're kicking the week off with some great discounts on powerful RTX 3080 powered laptops. First, we have the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD for $1,699 at Newegg. Featuring a 4K screen and the beasty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, this laptop can either power your gaming or be a productivity powerhouse.

Second, we have the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $1,799 from Newegg — also featuring an RTX 3080 GPU and a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. These are some great prices for top-tier computing hardware. 

And if you are looking for some good storage deals, the Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD is down to $89 at Amazon — its lowest price ever.

There are even more deals below, so be sure to check them out. 

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): was $2,999, now $1,699 at Newegg with rebate

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): was $2,999, now $1,699 at Newegg with rebate
This stunner of a machine uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W. 

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, 16GB, 1TB SSD):  was $2,100, now $1,799 at Newegg

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, 16GB, 1TB SSD): was $2,100, now $1,799 at Newegg
The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 500GB:  was $149, now $89 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 500GB: was $149, now $89 at Amazon
If the 2TB is a little out of your price range, the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro also takes advantage of the PCIe x4 interface to offer sequential transfer rates of up to 6,900 MB/s read and 5,000 MB/s write.

XPG 32GB Lancer DDR5 (5200): was $349, now $293 at B&amp;H with $80 coupon applied

XPG 32GB Lancer DDR5 (5200): was $349, now $293 at B&H with $80 coupon applied
This set of RAM modules from XPG is 2x16GB sticks for a total of 32GB running at up to 5200MHz. Featuring (ECC) error-correcting code and 38 CAS latency.

Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD: was $169, now $99 at Amazon

Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD: was $169, now $99 at Amazon
This 1TB external SSD comes in three colors - grey, blue, and red. It has read/write speeds as fast as 1050/1000 MB/s and connects using a USB 3.2 interface.

