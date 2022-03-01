Save $200 as AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Drops to Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X has just dropped to its lowest ever price of $599. That's a great price for one of the best CPUs on the market. Why not have a look at our Ryzen 9 5950X review for more details. Hurry and grab one whilst stocks last - it surely can't stay at this price for long. 

Also on today's menu are the WD Black SN850 for $261 and a further $100 slashed off the price of the ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT - what a great day for deals.

Scroll down for even more great offers in today's Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $599 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $599 at Amazon
This is a new low price on Amazon for the Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads and core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 105W. 

View Deal
WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 2TB: was $330, now $261 at Amazon

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 2TB: was $330, now $261 at Amazon
Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000 MB/s read and 5300 MB/s write. This 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is a great compact storage solution with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

View Deal
ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,700, now $1,500 at Newegg

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,700, now $1,500 at Newegg
ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, with a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700K:  was $414, now $380 at Newegg

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $380 at Newegg
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

View Deal
Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $140, now $100 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $140, now $100 at Amazon
Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1: featuring an ultra-quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability.

View Deal

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
