AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D Hits All-Time Low of $329: Real Deals

Even with new tiers of CPUs and GPUs available to purchase right now, availability and pricing aren't on the generous side at the moment. If you're on any kind of budget, you should certainly consider picking up some tried and tested components at a much more sensible price.

Today, AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is only $329 at Walmart (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price ever for what is the best-value CPU for gaming that is currently available. What makes this CPU even better is that it can be easily combined with a wide range of AM4 motherboards and affordable DDR4 to make a very high-end gaming rig.

One of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, the HP Victus 15 is a low $479 (opens in new tab) - with an 8-core 12th Generation Intel i5-12450H processor, Bang & Olufsen audio for its twin speaker setup, a backlit keyboard for low-light gaming, and a decent selection of ports, you get a good amount for the price. However, you may want to upgrade with more RAM, and the included discrete GPU is an older Nvidia GTX 1650, which will struggle to run the latest AAA games on higher settings.

For either your PC or perhaps an upgrade for your PlayStation 5, the 1TB Gigabyte Aorus 7000s Gen4 is only $119 on Amazon (opens in new tab). With read speeds of 7000Mb/s and write speeds of 5500Mb/s, this M.2 SSD is fast enough to play all the latest titles and keep load times to a minimum.

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $449, now $329 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D uses eight cores and 16-threads with a max boost clock of up to 4.5GHz. What makes this chip different is a new 3D-stacked SRAM technology that employs a total of 96MB of L3 cache to give the 5800X3D amazing gaming performance.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $799, now $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This budget gaming laptop comes packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 8GB of Memory, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. For storage, the HP Victus 15 has a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s SSD 1TB: was $229, now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With read speeds of 7000Mb/s and write speeds of 5500Mb/s this PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is on par with some of the fastest SSDs on the market. With a combined heatsink shroud, this M.2 SSD is also compatible with PS5 as an expansion drive.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 32GB DDR5 Memory 5200MHz: was $225, now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These 2x16GB RAM sticks from Gigabyte (model: GP-ARS32G52D5) run at 5200MHz on DDR5. Compatible with XMP 3.0 overclocking profiles, this fast RAM sports Gigabytes Aorus branding.

(opens in new tab) Matte Pink Overture PLA Filament: was $19, now $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab a 1kg roll of 1.75mm PLA filament in a matte pink color. This filament comes on a cardboard spool and is compatible with most 3D printers.

