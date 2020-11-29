Samsung's Massive 120 Hz 49-Inch Curved Monitor is $500 Off

If you want a big monitor at a big discount, you may want to check out the offer on this Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA monitor. It's usually priced at $1499 but is available today for just $999 at Amazon. Explore our selection of Best Gaming Monitors for 2020 to see how well it stacks up to competing high-end displays.

Samsung 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1499, now $999 at Amazon

With a massive ultrawide 1800R curved VA panel, 120 Hz refresh and 5120 x 1440 resolution, this monitor is sure to impress. Just be sure you have enough desk to accommodate it.View Deal

The specs list the screen size as 49-inches with a resolution of 5120 x 1440. The refresh rate can get up to 120Hz. It features a curved design with a curvature of 1800R.

It uses a VA panel with a response time of just 4ms. It also supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. This monitor might weigh 33 lbs, but it's still wall-mountable.

