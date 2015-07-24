Tom's Hardware Community Tutorials: Upgrading To Windows 10

You probably already know that Windows 10 is coming on July 29, and you're probably planning to upgrade from whichever version of Windows you're currently using, and you may be wondering how exactly to do that.
Well, terrific news, friends: The Tom's Hardware community has you covered. The community team has been hard at work developing tutorials for you ahead of the big Windows 10 launch next week.
We have handy videos and video tutorials for you whether you're upgrading from Windows 7 or Windows 8:
And if you're planning a clean install of Windows 10, we have instructions for that, too:
Having issues with Windows 10? Tom's Hardware has a team of community staffers standing by in the forums to answer your questions 24/7. You can also share your own experiences, or jump in and help others.
You can. Just skip the steps talking about inserting the media and replace with start windows update.
Side note: besides losing the built-in media center extension program, auto-updates... is there any reasons to not upgrade to Windows 10? Any extra craziness in the terms of service/ conditions?
I have Win7Pro so I can disable the auto-updates in case they break things; use third-party media center program. DX12 seems so enticing.
to me that does not sound like a windows issues. That sound more like an issue with the manufacturer that you bought the mic from not having the proper drivers to get it to work with windows.
There is something to be said for a clean interface... I think that the UI in Windows 10 is (overall) less distracting.
The guy that did windows 8 was fired because windows 8 was supposed to be windows 10 is. Been running it the last few months and haven't experienced anything negative. The minor changes to where things are located took less than a week to familiarize myself with. Its fine for daily tasks, just wait awhile before upgrading if you use it as a workstation to ensure compat.
unfortunately you have to use upgrade option first, then make a rescue/install disk or usb drive after that and then perform a clean installation.