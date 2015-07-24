Trending

Tom's Hardware Community Tutorials: Upgrading To Windows 10

You probably already know that Windows 10 is coming on July 29, and you're probably planning to upgrade from whichever version of Windows you're currently using, and you may be wondering how exactly to do that.

Well, terrific news, friends: The Tom's Hardware community has you covered. The community team has been hard at work developing tutorials for you ahead of the big Windows 10 launch next week.

We have handy videos and video tutorials for you whether you're upgrading from Windows 7 or Windows 8:

And if you're planning a clean install of Windows 10, we have instructions for that, too:

Having issues with Windows 10? Tom's Hardware has a team of community staffers standing by in the forums to answer your questions 24/7. You can also share your own experiences, or jump in and help others.

  • ubercake 24 July 2015 19:02
    MS leads me to believe I can perform the upgrade simply through the Windows Update process. Will it not work this way?
  • iPanda 24 July 2015 19:17
    You can. Just skip the steps talking about inserting the media and replace with start windows update.

    Side note: besides losing the built-in media center extension program, auto-updates... is there any reasons to not upgrade to Windows 10? Any extra craziness in the terms of service/ conditions?

    I have Win7Pro so I can disable the auto-updates in case they break things; use third-party media center program. DX12 seems so enticing.
  • jaber2 24 July 2015 19:18
    In preparation for the windows 10 I have made a backup copy of my OS drive and kept in on separate drive just so if things go south I am ready to revert back, I would imagine everyone else is doing something similar
  • red77star 24 July 2015 19:26
    Windows 10 is like Windows ME meets Windows 8.1. I am not sure what worse being unstable and buggy or UI itself. This is the worst Windows release ever. It looks like Windows Division is driven by people who did Windows ME and Windows 8 and actual Windows XP/7 team was fired. And then they appointed a joker of CEO who talks non sense.
  • galvinon 24 July 2015 19:52
    I like windows 10 but my mic on my webcam no longer works :( it worked on windows 7/8.1 I hope they fix this soon
  • Emanuel Elmo 24 July 2015 20:18
    to me that does not sound like a windows issues. That sound more like an issue with the manufacturer that you bought the mic from not having the proper drivers to get it to work with windows.
  • JohnnyComeL8ly 24 July 2015 20:37
    There is something to be said for a clean interface... I think that the UI in Windows 10 is (overall) less distracting.
  • canadianvice 24 July 2015 22:05
    Does anyone know if on the 29th there will be some method for clean installation? I've been waiting a month to throw this SSD in, but I don't want to do multiple installs just to get to Win10 (Win8pro for the pro upgrade, then win10). Hopefully I can just download media, and enter my Win8 pro key :\
  • childofthekorn 24 July 2015 22:32
    The guy that did windows 8 was fired because windows 8 was supposed to be windows 10 is. Been running it the last few months and haven't experienced anything negative. The minor changes to where things are located took less than a week to familiarize myself with. Its fine for daily tasks, just wait awhile before upgrading if you use it as a workstation to ensure compat.
  • iPanda 24 July 2015 22:57
    unfortunately you have to use upgrade option first, then make a rescue/install disk or usb drive after that and then perform a clean installation.
