Big Savings on This 27 Inch Ultragear LG 27GL83A QHD Monitor — Real Deals

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming monitor, this 27 Inch IPS LG 27GL83A Ultragear is only $279 at the moment.
Not only that, but you can grab a deal on an Intel i7 12700k CPU and save 19% off a shiny new SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard.
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor: was $379, now $279 @ Amazon
- Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $374 @ Newegg with code 93XSL28
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $159, now $129@ Amazon
- G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series DDR4 3200 16GB: was $63, now $54 @ Newegg
- Patriot Viper VP4100 2TB m.2: now $279 @ Amazon
Today’s best deals in detail
LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor: was $379, now $279 @ Amazon
This LG monitor is a great pick for a gaming monitor - featuring a 27-inch IPS panel with a 1ms response time, a 1440p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also G-Sync compatible.
Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $374 @ Newegg with code 93XSL28
The Core i7-12700K 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU is 9% off of its usual asking price and is one of the most powerful CPUs on the market at the moment. Using Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture. This 12-core processor has clock speeds of 3.6 GHz.
SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $159, now $129@ Amazon
You can currently save 19% on this mechanical keyboard from SteelSeries. Featuring an OLED Smart Display, USB Passthrough, and Media Controls. The Apex 7 uses Red Switches with RGB backlighting.
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series DDR4 3200 16GB: was $63, now $54 @ Newegg
This is the lowest price we've seen these G.SKILL ram sticks. This deal is for 16GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR4 3200 MHz ram with timings of 16-18-18-3 and a CAS Latency of 16.
Patriot Viper VP4100 2TB m.2: now $279 @ Amazon
This Patriot Viper VP4100 2TB m.2 SSD is still at its lowest price at the moment. If you're looking for a large m.2 storage option that is Gen4 x4 and has speeds up to 4,700MB/s Read and up to 4,100MB/s Write then this could be a great option to consider.
Looking for more deals?
- Best deals on tech & PC hardware
- Best gaming laptop deals
- Best monitor deals
- Best PC and laptop deals
- Best SSD deals
- Best CPU deals
- Best Dell and Alienware deals
- Best 3D printer deals
- Best Raspberry Pi deals