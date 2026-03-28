Radeon RX 9070 XT bundle bonanza includes free SSDs, AIO coolers, and power supplies for $699 — Red Team rescues gamers with reasonably-priced GPU bundles

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is one of the best graphics cards in 2026. The graphics card is now available at $699 through different bundles. Newegg has listed the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT at $729.99, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC at $739.99, and the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT at $769.99. By applying dedicated promo codes at checkout, buyers can bring the price down to $699, plus a free copy of Crimson Desert and an additional PC component, depending on the model.

The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT includes a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC comes with a free 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT bundles a 750W Gold-rated power supply.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is a well-rounded 4K gaming GPU that offers performance on par with the RTX 5070 Ti at a lower cost. That said, the GPU market continues to spiral, as street prices for most modern GPUs are significantly higher than MSRP due to ongoing DRAM shortages driven by AI. On top of that, AMD recently raised the price of its Radeon RX 9000 series by $10 per 8GB of VRAM, effectively increasing the MSRP of the RX 9070 XT from $599 to $619.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT was introduced last year, based on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, with 64 compute units, a boost clock speed of 2.97 GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 20 Gbps transfer speeds over a 256-bit interface, and a TBP (Total Board Power) of 304W. Our testing found that the RX 9070 XT delivers similar performance in both 1440p and 4K gaming at ultra settings compared to Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti. It is worth noting that the 5070 Ti is currently priced significantly higher, with prices starting at $1,000 compared to its MSRP of $749.

For those looking to upgrade, these deals make the RX 9070 XT a more compelling option, especially with the free bundled items on Newegg. However, with prices still elevated across the board, buyers will need to weigh whether to jump in now or wait for the market to stabilize.

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