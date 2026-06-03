Lian Li's Edge Platinum V2 PSUs have an LED dust indicator, magnetic filter, and a snap-on fan and USB header hub — Edge line's trademark 90-degree power connector also returns

Beyond using GaN tech to shrink their size and including ever-higher wattage to meet the demands of high-end GPUs and local AI, PC power supplies aren't exactly a space known for flashy innovation. But Lian Li is having none of that.

The company's upcoming Platinum V2 line, expected to arrive in September, keeps the extended lip with 90-degree-angled connections for ease of installation and less cable mess, while adding a few more new tricks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

An LED on the side of the unit switches from green to red when it's time to clean the supply's intake fan. And much like higher-end cases, there is a magnetically attached filter over the fan that you can pop off for convenient cleaning.

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If that weren't enough, the inner edge of the PSU houses an expansive four-pin fan (6 connectors) and USB 2.0 (4 connectors) hub, which snaps on via magnets and pins, so you can remove it to connect all those fiddle wires, then pop it back on the PSU. The hub itself connects to a USB 3 header, which includes a passthrough so you don't have to sacrifice what might be the only 20-pin header on your motherboard.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

My main concern is that plugging all your fan and accessory cables right next to your power cables could result in exactly the kind of cable jumble that the Edge line was designed to help with. And shoving that many cables next to each other in a tight space doesn’t sound great if something goes thermally sideways. But we'd have to try one out to say for sure how much of an issue that might be.

Lian Li hasn't divulged pricing yet, but it does plan on launching 1,000, 1,200, and 1,350-watt models of the Edge V2 in September.

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