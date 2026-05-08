Valve opens Steam Controller reservations today at 10 AM PT after record-breaking sell-out — reservation queue puts real fans ahead of automated bots

Valve’s Steam Controller quickly became a runaway hit, selling out in an astonishing 30 minutes after its official launch. However, Valve is giving its aficionados who didn’t get one in the first wave another opportunity to purchase the controller. The company has announced a new reservation system that opens at 10 AM PT today, allowing eager customers to reserve their own Steam Controller.

Valve has already committed to replenishing its Steam Controller stock for customers who missed out during the initial launch frenzy. To manage the overwhelming interest and ensure a fair purchasing process, Valve will open a reservation queue at 10 AM PT. Interested buyers can go and secure their place in line.

Once the Steam Controller is back in stock, Valve will begin sending out order e-mails in the same order as the reservations were received. Therefore, early registrants are given priority. To prevent scalpers and resellers from exploiting the system, Valve has implemented several requirements as security measures.

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Valve has limited reservations to one Steam Controller per user. In addition, users who have already purchased a Steam Controller are ineligible to reserve another unit to discourage stockpiling. To address concerns about scalpers creating new Steam accounts to circumvent these requirements, Valve has implemented several measures.

Any Steam account wishing to participate in the reservation must have made at least one purchase on Steam before April 27, 2026. This requirement significantly reduces the likelihood of fake or newly created accounts exploiting the system. Valve is also requiring that each participating account be in good standing. In other words, there should not be any existing bans or payment disputes on the account.

Having a reservation doesn't mean you've secured your Steam Controller, either. Once Valve initiates the next phase and begins sending order e-mails, buyers will have a three-day (72-hour) window to complete their Steam Controller purchase. If you’re not in the habit of regularly checking your e-mail, we recommend you remain vigilant for the next few weeks, or you could lose your chance to buy a Steam Controller.

The Steam Controller launched for $99 on May 4. It only took 30 minutes for it to sell out. The demand was so high that Valve's payment system crashed almost immediately after the controller's launch. It didn't take long for scalpers to start flipping the controller on eBay for over $300. By combining purchase history checks and account status verification, Valve aims to combat scalpers and bots and put Steam Controllers in the hands of legitimate customers.

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The timeline for restocking Steam Controllers will vary by location. Valve has announced that reservation fulfillment will begin in the United States and Canada next week. Customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia, on the other hand, can expect their orders to be processed in the coming weeks.

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