Tom's Guide: A Quick Guide to Filezilla

File Transfer Protocol is a great platform for transferring files from one host to another. However, using an FTP client can be kind of confusing at first and it helps to have the basics down before your start. The Tom's Guide team has put together a guide to popular FTP tool 'Filezilla.' Be sure to check it out for tips on uploads, downloads, network configuration, and using the tool!

Filezilla is one of the most popular free, open source FTP programs floating around on the web, and with good reason. Featuring a clean, dual-pane interface for quick access, Filezilla is a great FTP tool whether you're a new user learning the ropes of FTP or a seasoned netizen. Used for file sharing, backups, and uploading content to your websites, Filezilla is a remarkably versatile little tool. Here's a quick guide to setting up the Filezilla client, as well as a few basics for uploading and downloading material. How To: A Quick Guide to Filezilla

