Genius Now Selling 3-in-1 PC Gaming Combo Pack

Genius said on Tuesday that it is now selling the "ultimate" combo pack, the KMH 100, which provides PC gamers all the gear they need in one package for $129.99 USD. This bundle includes the Maurus Black Gaming Mouse, the Imperator Gaming Keyboard, and the Lychas Gaming Headset, all three of which belong in the Genius GX-Gaming Series.

For starters, the Maurus Black Gaming Mouse is designed for FPS/RTS gamers, offering five programmable buttons, on-board memory and dpi that can be adjusted right on the device (450, 900, 1800 and 3500) thanks to the company's Over-Clocking SG Core I technology. A rubber coating finish provides a non-slip grip, keeping the device in your hand even during the most intense battles. The included Scorpion UI lets gamers create and save up to 21 macros.

The Imperator is a professional gaming keyboard focused on the MMO/RTS gamer, packing up to 18 macro keys (6 programmable under 3 game profiles), anti-ghost keys, seven easy access media keys, a polling rate of up to 1000 Hz and a 10-million-cycle key switch life. It also has on-board memory to prevent action per minute (APM) loss, a palm rest to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions, and an optimal 3.8-mm key travel distance resulting in "perfect elasticity".

Finally the Genius Lychas Gaming Headset features a portable, foldable design, and swivel ear cups with 50-mm drivers. The company says it is ideal for LAN parties and competitions because of its individual ear cup volume control, allowing the user to drown out any extra loudmouth noise that may be emanating from the left or right. The headset also provides an in-line control box for tweaking the master volume and muting the omni-directional microphone that's mounted on the left ear piece.

"The GX-Gaming KMH-100 combines the basic essentials of gaming and trade quality in this diabolically nifty package," the company said. "By gathering a crafted headset, Lychas, an unyielding keyboard, Imperator, and a forged mouse, Maurus, this gaming combo pack puts the action in your hands."

This new Genius PC gaming bundle comes packed with all three peripherals, the Maurus Scorpion UI and Imperator drivers, and multi-language quick installation packs… all for $129.99 USD. It's available now here in the United States and in Canada.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blazorthon 27 February 2013 18:48
    This seems like a pretty good deal. Is there a catch that I'm missing?
    Reply
  • BruceOTB 27 February 2013 20:05
    Genius products is of questionable quality. I've lost trust in Genius more than a decade ago. I don't know if they've stepped up their game today though.
    Reply
  • ricardok 27 February 2013 23:09
    BruceOTBGenius products is of questionable quality.Had "Genius" products fail on me after 3 months. Most of their products fails before reaching 1 year. It's being more than a decade since I've got something from them.

    I prefer to pay some 'premium' cost to buy Logitech hardware that will last over 7 years (I've a keyboard/mouse combo with more than 8 years already, another with 6ys and another with 5 years). 3 Combos in my life and all working as if it were the 1st day.
    Reply
  • dscudella 28 February 2013 08:10
    I retired my Logitech MX510 gaming mouse after 8 years only because the feet had fallen off and I couldn't find replacements anywhere. When it comes to peripherals, I'll pay for the name and quality I know and trust.
    Reply
  • eric_son 28 February 2013 09:43
    dscudellaI retired my Logitech MX510 gaming mouse after 8 years only because the feet had fallen off and I couldn't find replacements anywhere. When it comes to peripherals, I'll pay for the name and quality I know and trust.Hahah! Same here. I retired my MX510 after 10 years! And I replaced it with its spiritual successor -- the MX518.
    Reply
  • Soda-88 28 February 2013 15:13
    Sorry Genius, but non-mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Black/Red) is not an RTS gaming keyboard.

    10440937 said:
    I retired my Logitech MX510 gaming mouse after 8 years only because the feet had fallen off and I couldn't find replacements anywhere. When it comes to peripherals, I'll pay for the name and quality I know and trust.
    My MX-510's right click broke like 6 years ago from playing Warcraft III too much. I replaced it with G3 and now I'm pretty pissed that Logitech doesn't have any mouse similar to it for when this one dies on me.
    Reply
  • chumly 28 February 2013 22:44
    There's a lot of quality gear on sale right now, the Logitech g9x mouse that Tom's did a review on a couple weeks back is marked down from $99 to $39 on amazon, and I've seen the 2012 version of the Razer mechanical new on sale for $50-60 open box. This combo isn't that great of a deal.

    According to: http://benchmarkreviews.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=947&Itemid=65

    keyboard is made of crap and plastic, no n-key rollover/ghosting, smaller key layout and non functioning extra buttons on the keyboard. What qualifies it as a "gaming" keyboard exactly?

    This is a classic case of: on sale for a reason.
    Reply