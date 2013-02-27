Genius Now Selling 3-in-1 PC Gaming Combo Pack

Genius said on Tuesday that it is now selling the "ultimate" combo pack, the KMH 100, which provides PC gamers all the gear they need in one package for $129.99 USD. This bundle includes the Maurus Black Gaming Mouse, the Imperator Gaming Keyboard, and the Lychas Gaming Headset, all three of which belong in the Genius GX-Gaming Series.

For starters, the Maurus Black Gaming Mouse is designed for FPS/RTS gamers, offering five programmable buttons, on-board memory and dpi that can be adjusted right on the device (450, 900, 1800 and 3500) thanks to the company's Over-Clocking SG Core I technology. A rubber coating finish provides a non-slip grip, keeping the device in your hand even during the most intense battles. The included Scorpion UI lets gamers create and save up to 21 macros.

The Imperator is a professional gaming keyboard focused on the MMO/RTS gamer, packing up to 18 macro keys (6 programmable under 3 game profiles), anti-ghost keys, seven easy access media keys, a polling rate of up to 1000 Hz and a 10-million-cycle key switch life. It also has on-board memory to prevent action per minute (APM) loss, a palm rest to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions, and an optimal 3.8-mm key travel distance resulting in "perfect elasticity".

Finally the Genius Lychas Gaming Headset features a portable, foldable design, and swivel ear cups with 50-mm drivers. The company says it is ideal for LAN parties and competitions because of its individual ear cup volume control, allowing the user to drown out any extra loudmouth noise that may be emanating from the left or right. The headset also provides an in-line control box for tweaking the master volume and muting the omni-directional microphone that's mounted on the left ear piece.

"The GX-Gaming KMH-100 combines the basic essentials of gaming and trade quality in this diabolically nifty package," the company said. "By gathering a crafted headset, Lychas, an unyielding keyboard, Imperator, and a forged mouse, Maurus, this gaming combo pack puts the action in your hands."

This new Genius PC gaming bundle comes packed with all three peripherals, the Maurus Scorpion UI and Imperator drivers, and multi-language quick installation packs… all for $129.99 USD. It's available now here in the United States and in Canada.