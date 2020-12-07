Trending

$340,000 worth of MSI's Nvidia RTX 3090s Stolen in China

By

Someone's desperate for RTX 3090s

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim
(Image credit: MSI)

In a sad turn of fate, 40 cargo boxes of RTX 3090's were stolen from MSI's factory in China this morning, amounting to $336,500 worth of stolen graphics cards. MSI has notified the police regarding the matter and posted a reward of 100,000 Yuan ($15k) for anyone who has useful information regarding the RTX 3090 cargo boxes' whereabouts. 

MSI's communications on the matter indicate that the factory's shipping area is covered by video surveillance. The company also frequently inspects the trucks that come in and out of the campus. As a result, MSI believes an insider stole the cards. MSI also offers clemency for any participant that steps forward, provided they help locate the stolen items.    

Unfortunately, it makes a lot of sense for criminals to steal Nvidia's flagship graphics cards right now. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090s are still incredibly rare at retail due to high demand, and many of the 3090's on offer are still being sold far above MSRP. In fact, the median selling price of an RTX 3090 is currently estimated at $2,250

That makes RTX 3090s and other current-generation GPUs super valuable as they can be flipped for crazy prices and still sell due to customer desperation. Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of the issue and find the graphics cards before the thieves sell them.

Luckily, this shouldn't upset the market too much. After doing some quick math, the amount of RTX 3090's missing comes to around 220 units, which isn't a lot. But that means there will be a deficit in MSI RTX 3090 SKUs if these cards were headed to your location. But luckily, this is just a single batch, and none of the other AIB partners had cards stolen.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 07 December 2020 15:35
    so what like 20 of them?
    Reply
  • nofanneeded 07 December 2020 15:37
    inside job lol
    Reply
  • spentshells 07 December 2020 16:38
    Maybe the reward should be more than the price of 3 of them on the reseller market.
    Reply
  • Makaveli 07 December 2020 16:42
    Inside job for sure.

    These will end up on ebay in 3...2....1..

    Remember folks don't buy from scalpers.
    Reply