AMD 50th Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X Now In Stock, Specs Listed

Word broke last week that AMD is on the cusp of releasing a special Ryzen 7 2700X to commemorate the company's 50th Anniversary, with several retailers listing the chips (under the YD270XBGAFA50 part number) for availability on April 30th, the day before AMD's 50th anniversary.

Now 500 of the chips are marked as "in stock" at Compsource, meaning you can purchase the chips now for $347.95. Connection.com has also listed a few of the specifications of the commemorative chips.

As expected, the new anniversary-edition chips come with the same 8-core 16-thread design as the original Ryzen 7 2700X, but according to the listing, this new chip comes with the same base and boost frequencies. Due to the nature of early product listings, these specs could also be incorrect and merely be used as a placeholder. If the listing is correct, the only difference in the 50th Anniversary 2700X model might lay in the packaging, engraving, or a commemorative certificate, but we're sure AMD has included some sort of incentive to pay the premium.

AMD 50th-Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X AMD Ryzen 7 2700X AMD Ryzen 5 2600X MSRP Listed at $347.95 $329 $229 Cores/Threads 8/16 8/16 6/12 TDP ? 105W 95W Base Freq. (GHz) 3.7 3.7 3.6 Precision Boost Freq. (GHz) 4.3 4.3 4.2 Cache (L3) 16MB 16MB 16MB Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Yes Cooler 105W Wraith Prism (LED) 105W Wraith Prism (LED) 95W Wraith Spire

*50th-Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X specs are unconfirmed

The listing also claims the new 2700X includes the same support for dual-channel DDR4-2933 and 16MB of L3 cache, neither of which is entirely surprising. You also get the same 105W Wraith Prism LED cooler that comes with the "normal" Ryzen 7 2700X.

Connection.com lists 500 of the chips in stock, which we're sure will sell quickly, with an arrival date of April 23, 2019, if you order with next-day air shipping. As expected of a collector's item, the $347.95 price tag is significantly higher than the standard $329 MSRP of the standard 2700X models, though you can often find the latter closer to $300 at retail.

With the chips already out in the retailer ecosystem, we expect AMD's official announcement in the days to come.