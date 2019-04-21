AMD 50th Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X Now In Stock, Specs Listed

Word broke last week that AMD is on the cusp of releasing a special Ryzen 7 2700X to commemorate the company's 50th Anniversary, with several retailers listing the chips (under the YD270XBGAFA50 part number) for availability on April 30th, the day before AMD's 50th anniversary.
Now 500 of the chips are marked as "in stock" at Compsource, meaning you can purchase the chips now for $347.95. Connection.com has also listed a few of the specifications of the commemorative chips.
As expected, the new anniversary-edition chips come with the same 8-core 16-thread design as the original Ryzen 7 2700X, but according to the listing, this new chip comes with the same base and boost frequencies. Due to the nature of early product listings, these specs could also be incorrect and merely be used as a placeholder. If the listing is correct, the only difference in the 50th Anniversary 2700X model might lay in the packaging, engraving, or a commemorative certificate, but we're sure AMD has included some sort of incentive to pay the premium.
|AMD 50th-Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
|MSRP
|Listed at $347.95
|$329
|$229
|Cores/Threads
|8/16
|8/16
|6/12
|TDP
|?
|105W
|95W
|Base Freq. (GHz)
|3.7
|3.7
|3.6
|Precision Boost Freq. (GHz)
|4.3
|4.3
|4.2
|Cache (L3)
|16MB
|16MB
|16MB
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cooler
|105W Wraith Prism (LED)
|105W Wraith Prism (LED)
|95W Wraith Spire
*50th-Anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X specs are unconfirmed
The listing also claims the new 2700X includes the same support for dual-channel DDR4-2933 and 16MB of L3 cache, neither of which is entirely surprising. You also get the same 105W Wraith Prism LED cooler that comes with the "normal" Ryzen 7 2700X.
Connection.com lists 500 of the chips in stock, which we're sure will sell quickly, with an arrival date of April 23, 2019, if you order with next-day air shipping. As expected of a collector's item, the $347.95 price tag is significantly higher than the standard $329 MSRP of the standard 2700X models, though you can often find the latter closer to $300 at retail.
With the chips already out in the retailer ecosystem, we expect AMD's official announcement in the days to come.
It's probably just a special binned part; since 2950x can hit 4.5 boost, it would make sense that they could also make some other chips that can hit these frequencies ... and it might make sense just to leave them in their stock configuration ... but offer better OCing for those who wish to pay a little more for a binned chip. $18 for a binned chip? That's about what Intel charges for their binned chips, isn't it? ...
If you leave it in stock config, you don't have to crank up the TDP or change the TDP rating metric to only consider base frequencies like the other brand had to. (So they can pretend to their fans that they still have cool and efficient chips compared to the competition. lol. A friend just built a new PC - his friend told him to avoid AMD because they run too hot and consume too much power - then I showed him the power consumption reviews and put the attitudes back into their rightful places. Yes, Intel's "95w" 8 core 16 thread can suck just as much power as AMD's "180w" 16 core 32 thread 2950x)- even the infamous FX9590 "bulldozer" CPU wasn't nearly as hot or as much a power pig as the 9900k).
That said, this promo seems like an afterthought more than an actual promo ... I guess everyone is waiting for zen2 and to try to really promote old technology with flashy advertising, big headlines an exorbitant pricing, would be something that consumers might just see as a lame gimmick to try to sell last year's technology. cough ... Intel ... cough