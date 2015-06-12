First AMD Carrizo Notebooks Coming From Multiple OEMs, With Asterisks

So AMD launched its 6th-gen APU, Carrizo. We've covered Carrizo extensively, so we'll spare you the rehash; you can read our lengthy launch coverage here. What many of us are more interested in at this point is what laptops we can expect to see at launch running the mobile version(s) of Carrizo.
At an event at Computex, AMD had several laptops from various OEMs on display. Unfortunately, the specs are a bit spartan at this point (popping CPU-Z onto each one wasn't exactly feasible), but what you can take away here is that yes, Carrizo notebooks are coming. Below is a chart with the models and specs we have available at this point in time.
|APU
|Graphics
|RAM
|Storage
|Games
|Acer Aspire E14 E5-442G
|AMD A4-7210
|Radeon R3
|4 GB DDR3
|500 GB HDD
|Acer Aspire E15 E5-552G
|AMD A10-8700P
|Radeon R6
|8 GB DDR3
|500 GB HDD
|Asus X555D
|AMD FX-8800P
|Radeon R7 / R8 M350DX
|12 GB DDR3
|1 TB HDD
|Asus X555YI
|AMD A10-8700P
|Radeon R6
|x
|x
|Dell Inspiron 15-5555
|AMD A10-8700P
|Radeon R6
|4 GB DDR3
|500 GB HDD
|League of Legends
|Dell Inspiron 17-5755
|AMD A10-8700P
|Radeon R8 M350
|8 GB DDR3
|1 TB HDD
|HP Pavilion 14
|AMD A8-7410
|Radeon R5
|8 GB DDR3
|1 TB HDD
|HP Pavilion 17
|AMD A10-8700P
|Radeon R6
|6 GB DDR3
|750 GB HDD
|DOTA 2
|Lenovo Flex 3
|AMD A8-7410
|Radeon R8
|8 GB DDR3
|1 TB HDD
|Lenovo S41-35
|AMD A4-7210
|Radeon R3
|4 GB DDR3
|500 GB HDD
|Toshiba Satellite L50DT-C
|AMD A10-8700P
|Radeon R6
|8 GB DDR3
|750 GB HDD
Take the above with a grain of salt, though; we've followed up with these OEMs, and we're hearing that not all of these notebooks will make it to market.
For example, Asus' two X555 models won't be coming to the U.S., and in fact the company told us that it currently has no plans to launch a Carrizo notebook in the U.S. at all.
Acer wouldn't commit to whether or not that E15 in the chart will, either. That's because the company is still "locking retail configurations," but a rep did provide us with sample specs for an Acer Carrizo notebook that is coming to the U.S. -- the Acer Aspire E5-722-22S8. This notebook will have the following specs:
· AMD E-Series Quad-Core Processor E2-7110 (1.8 GHz, 2 MB L2 Cache)· 17.3" HD+ Widescreen CineCrystal LED-backlit Display 1600 x 900 resolution· 4 GB DDR3L SDRAM Memory· Integrated AMD RadeonTM R2 Graphics· 500 GB 5400 RPM SATA Hard Drive· 8X DVD-Super Multi Double-Layer Drive (M-DISCTM enabled)
There's no word on pricing. Availability is slated for July.
We've also received no confirmation either way on whether or not any of these laptops will have FreeSync panels, and we have zero pricing information, although we assume they'll be in that sweet $400-$700 spot. So it goes.
If you're still a little unclear on what chips are coming to the Carrizo family, here's a handy chart provided by AMD, which includes which are "Carrizo" and which are "Carrizo-L":
We're still digging on this story and will add more when there's more to add.
I hope they don't start buying market share with subsidies (or similar pricing agreements & kickbacks, or whatever) or buying up vital component supplies all over again (allegedly!), as it sure would be good to have more competition in the market.
Sorry, I had to thumb you down. Public perception has unchanged. The masses still consider an AMD system as a low price budget system. I doubt high priced AMD systems sell well, which is what actually determines what sort of products are released, not conspiracy theories.
The ball is in AMD's court to overcome that.
I'd love to have one of their brand new APUs in a mobile form factor, but like many, I don't want to pay a lot for it.
Well, I think you're wrong. There are hundreds or even thousands of premium Intel laptop configurations available.
And how many are there from AMD? Pretty much 0.
Now let's assume 95% of all laptop-buyers hate AMD and only want to buy Intel laptops. So even if only 5% of the people would buy a good AMD laptop, it would be one of the best selling laptops out there. And trust me, even if it's the minority, still more than 5% of the people prefer AMD.
Just google and you will find forums with people looking for premium-ish AMD laptops - and not finding any.
In short: it would sell, even if it were slightly inferior to Intel counterparts (which it isn't), just because of many people preferring AMD.
Only the bad laptops make it to the market, because Intel makes sure to block the others off. Same for tablets, which AMD gave up by now.
If you look hard enough you can find and i7 with a Mid graphics like Nvidia 860M gtx + or such for about $1k.
Though I like to see benchmarks of these chips vs an i5/i7 with both intel graphics and/or discrete before I lay the money down.
I'm right with you on that. I know they're trying to hit a certain price point window, but geez, an SSD doesn't add THAT much to the cost...
I don't know about "the masses", but I WANT to buy an AMD notebook, but couldn't find a single one with IPS screen.
And I couldn't care less about overpriced i7, when most power consuming thing I run on notebooks is games and AMD's APUs trounced Intel's for quite a while.