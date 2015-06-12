First AMD Carrizo Notebooks Coming From Multiple OEMs, With Asterisks

So AMD launched its 6th-gen APU, Carrizo. We've covered Carrizo extensively, so we'll spare you the rehash; you can read our lengthy launch coverage here. What many of us are more interested in at this point is what laptops we can expect to see at launch running the mobile version(s) of Carrizo.

At an event at Computex, AMD had several laptops from various OEMs on display. Unfortunately, the specs are a bit spartan at this point (popping CPU-Z onto each one wasn't exactly feasible), but what you can take away here is that yes, Carrizo notebooks are coming. Below is a chart with the models and specs we have available at this point in time.

APU Graphics RAM Storage Games Acer Aspire E14 E5-442G AMD A4-7210 Radeon R3 4 GB DDR3 500 GB HDD Acer Aspire E15 E5-552G AMD A10-8700P Radeon R6 8 GB DDR3 500 GB HDD Asus X555D AMD FX-8800P Radeon R7 / R8 M350DX 12 GB DDR3 1 TB HDD Asus X555YI AMD A10-8700P Radeon R6 x x Dell Inspiron 15-5555 AMD A10-8700P Radeon R6 4 GB DDR3 500 GB HDD League of Legends Dell Inspiron 17-5755 AMD A10-8700P Radeon R8 M350 8 GB DDR3 1 TB HDD HP Pavilion 14 AMD A8-7410 Radeon R5 8 GB DDR3 1 TB HDD HP Pavilion 17 AMD A10-8700P Radeon R6 6 GB DDR3 750 GB HDD DOTA 2 Lenovo Flex 3 AMD A8-7410 Radeon R8 8 GB DDR3 1 TB HDD Lenovo S41-35 AMD A4-7210 Radeon R3 4 GB DDR3 500 GB HDD Toshiba Satellite L50DT-C AMD A10-8700P Radeon R6 8 GB DDR3 750 GB HDD

Take the above with a grain of salt, though; we've followed up with these OEMs, and we're hearing that not all of these notebooks will make it to market.

Asus X555

For example, Asus' two X555 models won't be coming to the U.S., and in fact the company told us that it currently has no plans to launch a Carrizo notebook in the U.S. at all.

Acer Aspire E5-722-22S8

Acer wouldn't commit to whether or not that E15 in the chart will, either. That's because the company is still "locking retail configurations," but a rep did provide us with sample specs for an Acer Carrizo notebook that is coming to the U.S. -- the Acer Aspire E5-722-22S8. This notebook will have the following specs:

· AMD E-Series Quad-Core Processor E2-7110 (1.8 GHz, 2 MB L2 Cache)· 17.3" HD+ Widescreen CineCrystal LED-backlit Display 1600 x 900 resolution· 4 GB DDR3L SDRAM Memory· Integrated AMD RadeonTM R2 Graphics· 500 GB 5400 RPM SATA Hard Drive· 8X DVD-Super Multi Double-Layer Drive (M-DISCTM enabled)

There's no word on pricing. Availability is slated for July.

We've also received no confirmation either way on whether or not any of these laptops will have FreeSync panels, and we have zero pricing information, although we assume they'll be in that sweet $400-$700 spot. So it goes.

If you're still a little unclear on what chips are coming to the Carrizo family, here's a handy chart provided by AMD, which includes which are "Carrizo" and which are "Carrizo-L":

CLick to enlarge

We're still digging on this story and will add more when there's more to add.

