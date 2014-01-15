Trending

Asus ROG G-Sync Monitor: Another Look at an Award Winner

By ,

We went inside Asus' CES suite to check out the newest ROG monitor.

Asus' ROG Swift PG278Q is a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 native resolution at 120 Hz. Yes, we're still talking about a TN panel. However, display quality in Asus' suite was markedly better than the engineering sample that our own Chris Angelini tested for his launch coverage. The panel uses Nvidia's G-SYNC module to eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag for GTX-based machines.

The ROG Swift PG278Q is big, fast, and perfect for the gamer with a compatible GPU, all for $800. We awarded this bad boy a Best of CES award (you can check out the rest of them here), but figured you might want a closer look at this beast. 

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jimmysmitty 14 January 2014 23:20
    I am not surprised that a TN panel from Asus is superb quality. I have 2 VS248h-P monitors I use for work, LED, and they are beautiful in quality. Asus is a company much like Corsair, they both make the best quality they can for their respective markets. It is why I tend to get Asus motherboards and am looking at the Asus R9 290X DCUII right now once the price drops.The GSync is a great idea. Honestly I can see it being something they could easily integrate onto a GPU as a co-processor, much like the old add-on math co-processors for CPUs. And with time I could see it being integrated into the GPU itself.Of course this is a start, much like any technology which needs to start somewhere but soon we will see thing for AMD and NVidia helping improve our 3D gaming performance as always.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 14 January 2014 23:26
    Asus, shut up and take my money! I've been waiting for something like this for years, and this is even better than I expected. I've been googling for more news on it every day since rumors about it first started popping up.

    This thing is going to have at least as good image quality as my BenQ XL2420T, which rivals a lot of the lower end IPS screens. Absolutely going to be buying one of these, and then updating my system in about a year to a Skylake based system with a closed loop convection cooler like the new Swiftech H220X and a dual-maxwell GPU, all crammed into a mini-itx box.

    Reply
  • eklipz330 15 January 2014 00:01
    shrink it down to 25" please? :D?
    Reply
  • soldier44 15 January 2014 00:09
    After using a 30 inch 2560 x 1600 display for the last 3 years I'm waiting for an affordable 4K 30 inch plus next go round, for less than $1500 that is.
    Reply
  • spookyman 15 January 2014 13:57
    How much for the Asian gal?
    Reply
  • SkateZilla 15 January 2014 18:12
    Edit: wrong section
    Reply
  • DarkSable 30 January 2014 21:46
    12570315 said:
    How much?? $799! Are you guys crazy?! I know the G-Sync chip drives up the price a bit, but still that is a very hefty price tag. I can only cringe to see what the S-IPS monitors with G-Sync will have later this year. Most likely those monitors will sell initially for well over $1000 - UGH.

    Aside from the triple post...

    You do realize that this is a 1440p monitor... that's 120Hz? That it's the very first monitor with those two things ever made, and that Asus had to commission an entirely new TN panel because there weren't any options out there? In addition to that, it's got a backlight that strobes automatically AND G-sync... meaning this monitor is absolutely blowing any other monitor out of the water for anything but professional video work.

    Consider that gamers are spending $600 on high-quality IPS monitors that are JUST 1440p without any of the three other features, and that this is not only new tech but basically custom stuff... and it starts to look a little bit more reasonable.

    I agree that it's expensive, but... it kills me when I see people with rigs that cost something pushing $2000 and they're using them to power a $200 display.

    (Oh, and by the way, your monitors, while very nice, don't hold up in comparison to a native 120Hz monitor when it comes to frame variance, stuttering, or input lag. They're as close as we've ever come to 1440p, 120Hz native monitors, but they're just a step below. Can't imagine what playing with surround 1440p, overclocked monitors must feel like, though. :D )
    Reply
  • apocse7en 04 February 2014 22:37
    *Sploosh* Let me pre-order and I'll take 3 right now!
    Reply
  • FromRussiaWithL0ve 09 February 2014 22:13
    What GPU will be adequate to run bf4 on this thing?
    Reply