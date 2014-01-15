Asus ROG G-Sync Monitor: Another Look at an Award Winner

Asus' ROG Swift PG278Q is a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 native resolution at 120 Hz. Yes, we're still talking about a TN panel. However, display quality in Asus' suite was markedly better than the engineering sample that our own Chris Angelini tested for his launch coverage. The panel uses Nvidia's G-SYNC module to eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag for GTX-based machines.
The ROG Swift PG278Q is big, fast, and perfect for the gamer with a compatible GPU, all for $800. We awarded this bad boy a Best of CES award (you can check out the rest of them here), but figured you might want a closer look at this beast.
This thing is going to have at least as good image quality as my BenQ XL2420T, which rivals a lot of the lower end IPS screens. Absolutely going to be buying one of these, and then updating my system in about a year to a Skylake based system with a closed loop convection cooler like the new Swiftech H220X and a dual-maxwell GPU, all crammed into a mini-itx box.
Aside from the triple post...
You do realize that this is a 1440p monitor... that's 120Hz? That it's the very first monitor with those two things ever made, and that Asus had to commission an entirely new TN panel because there weren't any options out there? In addition to that, it's got a backlight that strobes automatically AND G-sync... meaning this monitor is absolutely blowing any other monitor out of the water for anything but professional video work.
Consider that gamers are spending $600 on high-quality IPS monitors that are JUST 1440p without any of the three other features, and that this is not only new tech but basically custom stuff... and it starts to look a little bit more reasonable.
I agree that it's expensive, but... it kills me when I see people with rigs that cost something pushing $2000 and they're using them to power a $200 display.
(Oh, and by the way, your monitors, while very nice, don't hold up in comparison to a native 120Hz monitor when it comes to frame variance, stuttering, or input lag. They're as close as we've ever come to 1440p, 120Hz native monitors, but they're just a step below. Can't imagine what playing with surround 1440p, overclocked monitors must feel like, though. :D )