Asus ROG G-Sync Monitor: Another Look at an Award Winner

Asus' ROG Swift PG278Q is a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 native resolution at 120 Hz. Yes, we're still talking about a TN panel. However, display quality in Asus' suite was markedly better than the engineering sample that our own Chris Angelini tested for his launch coverage. The panel uses Nvidia's G-SYNC module to eliminate screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag for GTX-based machines.

The ROG Swift PG278Q is big, fast, and perfect for the gamer with a compatible GPU, all for $800. We awarded this bad boy a Best of CES award (you can check out the rest of them here), but figured you might want a closer look at this beast.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.