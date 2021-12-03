Azza Channels Its Inner Borg With Regis 902 Cube PC Case

After first emerging in the 1970s, personal computers have taken almost every shape and form possible. There are towers and clamshells; there are all-in-ones and 2-in-1s. Yet, Cubes have not gained traction in the mainstream market for some reason. But how about a flying cube design? What if we throw in an infinity mirror with RGB effects? Apparently, this is what the Azza Regis 902 chassis is all about.

The main selling point of the Azza Regis 902 chassis is, of course, its infinity mirror panel with addressable RGB LEDs and appropriate effect that makes the case look like it is infinitely empty. However, it's just an illusion as plenty is going on inside.

The Azza Regis 902 PC case accepts an ATX motherboard and a 336-mm long graphics card (up to a GeForce RTX 3090 FE). It can also accommodate a 210-mm tall CPU cooler, two 2.5-inch drives, a 3.5-inch HDD, an ATX standard power supply, and six PWM fans (one comes pre-installed). That looks like enough to power quite a workstation.

(Image credit: Azza)

The aluminum cube chassis features three tempered glass and two anodized aluminum panels. It also sits on a CNC-milled 8-mm aluminum stand, making it look like a flying cube. Well, a flying cube that has audio connectors, two USB 3.0 Type-A, and a USB Type-C port on one of its sides.

(Image credit: Azza)

"The exterior is complemented with black tinted tempered glass panels and two brushed aluminum mesh panels with a touch of gold trim on the edges," the manufacturer's description of the PC case reads.

But all fine and stylish things come at a price. The Azza Regis 902 is available for pre-order at $399.99 from Amazon and Newegg.