Nvidia's GPU Material Defect Cost $475.9 Million

Nvidia weak die/packaging material gaffe was one of the worst and most damaging for the GPU company. Certain versions of previous generation MCP and GPU (G84, G86) products shipped before July 2008, especially in notebooks, would fail due to the bad material, which led to a ripple effect of in and out of warranty claims.
Years later, the charges against Nvidia are still taking their toll. In the most recent quarter, Nvidia reported a charge of $193.9 million which includes additional remediation costs over the GPU error.
With this $193.9 million on top of the $282 million of net charges from previous statements, the total net charge over the GPU material flaw totals $475.9 million.
Nvidia may have reason to be optimistic, however, as it believes that it may be finally done paying for its mistake. Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang believes that the $193.9 million could be the enough to put the problem behind the company.
"It's our best estimate," he said, talking to Cnet. "With much, much more understanding and more data than we had two years ago or a year ago. And we've had the opportunity to work with every single PC (maker) out there. So we think it's near the end."
But, Asus took the laptop back not problem and gave me a M71V replacement. :)
Agreed. After paying that kind of money, I hope it doesn't happen again.
hell my old 6600GT AGP had the same issue and reflowing brought it back to life, along with an old 8800GT
atleast with ATi cards i know theres no point reflowing because it never fixes there cards - kinda guess its from other faults when there cards fail.
Good one nvidia
Also kinda wonder how long these new GTX480 cards will last - had a tri-sli rig at my shop doing 110ºc under load which managed to raise the room temps 4ºc atleast within an hour (room temp is always 22 thanks to aircon - hate to see how they run in summer here in Australia when outside its 35º+) - already cooked a card from a burn in test.
Still lying to their customers? Please don't make blanket statements like that without examples. Also, not every video issue is caused by the GPU. I found out that the NVIDIA chipset in my associate's Dell Precision laptop was not to blame for the video problems. Dell replaced that first because they figured the recall may have affected that model (they didn't consult their L2 tech first) only to find out the issue was a bad cable connecting the LCD to the chipset.
When I worked for Dell a few years back, I remember a couple of times that the previous tech replaced the customer's Maxtor hard drive for their GX270's because "that was the problem all the other GX270's had" , only to find out that didn't fix the issue. Under the warranty contract most companies have with Dell (as well as consumer contracts), it's still important to do basic troubleshooting even for a recall or "known" issue, or at least verify the symptoms match the problem.