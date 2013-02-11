Tom's Guide: 25 Great Games for Your iPad

Smartphones make gaming on the go pretty easy, but there's something to be said for the screen real estate and hardware offered by today's tablets, and there are some stunning games being developed for tablets these days. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of some of the best games for the iPad Be sure to check out '20 Great Games for Your iPad' to check you're not missing any!

We wrap up this month's series of game roundups with a look at some excellent games for the iPad. Featuring a large touchscreen capable of rendering jaw-dropping visuals (especially on the later Retina display iPads) as well as more computational power than can be crammed into the smaller iPod or iPhone, Apple's iPad makes for an interesting multimedia and gaming device. More powerful than a smartphone without being tied down like a games console, iPad games can deliver gorgeous graphics as well as unique touch interface trickery, making for unique possibilities as a gaming device.25 Great Games for Your iPad