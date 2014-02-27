Intel Drivers Bring Quick Sync Video to Pentium, Celeron

Intel announced this week that it has added support for Intel Quick Video on select Pentium and Celeron processors in the Haswell family. This support can be found in the latest graphics driver available right here for 32-bit and right here for 64-bit.

"This driver upgrade delivers enhanced quality for video conferencing and video capturing usages with improvements in Intel Quick Sync Video Technology. This release provides a performance boost for OpenGL based games and applications delivering improved game playability," reads the company's blog.

Intel Quick Sync Video is the company's hardware video encoding and decoding technology. The company boasts that this feature can make video creation and conversion faster and easier, and is already integrated into some of Intel's CPUs. Users can create Blu-ray and DVD discs, convert 2D video files into 3D, and more.

"The 4th generation Intel Core processor allows you to optimize a video for a social media site 17 times faster with a new Ultrabook with a 4th generation Intel Core i5 4200U processor with Iris graphics versus a four year old notebook with an Intel Core2 Duo processor," the product page states.

In addition to adding Intel Quick Sync Video support, the drivers also fix a number of issues in Windows 8.1, one of which was an error that popped up while running the Cinebench benchmark application. The drivers also resolve an issue with the MMOG Second Life, and resolve an issue of image freeze when changing display configurations with a display connected using Miracast.

"While playing Call of Duty: Black Ops II, resolved issue where sometimes display corruption was seen when changing from game scene or exiting the game," reads one issue.

"Resolved issue where after having connected three DisplayPort monitors to the system in daisy chain mode, sometimes the resolution changes are not applied successfully," reads another addressed issue.

The release notes are here (pdf). However, here are all the Intel processors that will receive support for Intel Quick Video: