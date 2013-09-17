Nvidia Appoints New CFO After Two-year Search

Even the most avid of tech enthusiasts could be forgiven for not knowing that Nvidia was even in need of a CFO. Former CFO David White stepped down in May of 2011 and was immediately replaced by interim-CFO Karen Burns. Burns, at the time a corporate controller and vice president of tax, served as CFO for over two years. However, it seems Nvidia's search has finally yielded a new financial chief.

Colette Kress is now manning purse strings in her new position as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Kress is 46-years-old and was most recently senior VP and CFO at Cisco's Business Technology and Operations Finance organization. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft (including four years as chief financial officer of the Server and Tools division) and worked at Texas Instruments.

"We have searched extensively for the right candidate and are thrilled to have Colette join us," said Nvidia president and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang. "She brings fantastic experience, excellent financial management skills and deep industry knowledge to Nvidia. Colette will be a great asset as we work to extend our global leadership in visual computing, mobile and the cloud. I want to thank Karen Burns for her truly outstanding work as interim CFO as we conducted our search."

Kress will start her new job later this month and will report directly to Huang. Karen Burns will return to her previous role at Nvidia.

