Sceptre Adds E225W-1920 And E248W-1920 To Monitor Lineup

Sceptre announced the release of two new LED monitors, the E225W-1920 and the E248W-1920 that are 22 and 24 inches, respectively. Both of the new panels offer a full HD resolution.

Each monitor includes an HDMI, VGA and DVI port, as well as two 2W 8 Ohm speakers. Users can also plug in their own speaker system through the monitor's headphone port. In addition to its stand, the monitors can also be mounted on the wall. Both monitors have a lamp life of over 30,000 hours.

The E225W-1920 costs $199.99 and the E248W-1920 costs $249.99. Both can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, K-Mart, Newegg, QVC, Sears, Target, TigerDirect and Walmart.

