Sceptre Adds E225W-1920 And E248W-1920 To Monitor Lineup

Sceptre announced the release of two new LED monitors, the E225W-1920 and the E248W-1920 that are 22 and 24 inches, respectively. Both of the new panels offer a full HD resolution.

Each monitor includes an HDMI, VGA and DVI port, as well as two 2W 8 Ohm speakers. Users can also plug in their own speaker system through the monitor's headphone port. In addition to its stand, the monitors can also be mounted on the wall. Both monitors have a lamp life of over 30,000 hours.

The E225W-1920 costs $199.99 and the E248W-1920 costs $249.99. Both can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, K-Mart, Newegg, QVC, Sears, Target, TigerDirect and Walmart.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • soldier44 22 December 2014 22:49
    Monitors for those on welfare..
    Reply
  • SirGetch 23 December 2014 01:59
    I don't understand the market for these.... They are mildy expensive, and for what, they are not special. They don't even have small bezels or anything.
    Reply
  • sportfreak23 23 December 2014 02:26
    meh not worth
    Reply
  • brisa117 23 December 2014 06:55
    The monitors are so underwhelming that I don't even know why they made it as a post on the front page, and a super generic post at that. I mean someone please tell me what the big deal is here... do they produce a color never seen bu humans before? Do they print money out of the VGA port? Slow news day!
    Reply
  • velocityg4 23 December 2014 14:02
    How are two more 1920x1080 monitors of standard size with standard features and overpriced news? At that price they should have height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment stands.
    Reply
  • AJSB 23 December 2014 17:49
    ...but they are called "Sceptre" witch makes them look cool /sarcasm.
    Reply
  • Innocent_Bystander 23 December 2014 19:53
    From the likes of Walmart, Target and Best Buy i would expect nothing more. Move along.
    Reply
  • Christopher1 23 December 2014 21:26
    Mildly expensive? 200 dollars is pretty cheap for a monitor of these sizes and quality.
    Reply
  • SirGetch 23 December 2014 23:55
    14879777 said:
    I don't understand the market for these.... They are mildy expensive, and for what, they are not special. They don't even have small bezels or anything.
    Mildly expensive? 200 dollars is pretty cheap for a monitor of these sizes and quality.

    I beg to differ. Get them from 80-120 pretty often. I am talking IPS 1080p even.
    Reply
  • Hydrotricithline 24 December 2014 01:46
    Just tell Twitter to hack Sony, then tell them to drop the lawsuit or else.. Oh yeah.. pose as korean :P
    Reply