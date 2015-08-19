Tenda's New AC15 Performance Router For Home Media Entertainment

Today, Tenda announced the AC15, a new AC1900 smart dual-band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router. Tenda's new contender (pronounced contenda, pun intended) aims to service the growing needs of home media entertainment.

The AC15 dual-band router contains a Broadcom dual-core processor, DDR3 memory and offers speeds rated at 1300 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band. Included with the router are three 3dBi dual band antennas. The front LED indicators include power, Internet, 5 GHz band, 2.4 GHz band, WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup), USB, 3x LAN and system.

On the back, the router has an On/Off switch, a power input, one USB 3.0 port, one WAN port and three LAN ports.

The AC15's beamforming technology allows the router to detect the locations and maximum speeds of connected devices. The router sends tailored signals to each connected device, optimizing the speed on each unique device. The beamforming feature, along with the AC15's three antennas, ensure stable connections throughout the router's effective area, which is vital for a media oriented router. The AC15's stability also comes in handy particularly for its personal cloud functionality over USB 3.0.

The Tenda AC15 also includes an energy saving Smart Wi-Fi Schedule feature that manages the router's Wi-Fi availability and LED indicators, turning them on and off at a pre-determined schedule.

The Tenda AC15 is currently available for $129.99 at TigerDirect, and will soon be available at Micro Center, Amazon and Newegg.

