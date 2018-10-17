Microsoft Inches Towards Reintroducing Windows October Update

Microsoft is slowly getting closer to reintroducing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) to the masses. The company pulled the update earlier this month following several driver issues and reports from some users that it was deleting files.

This week Microsoft released a new preview build of the update available to Windows Insiders, Build 17763.104, in the slow and release preview rings. That's an update to Build 17763.17, the first release to Insiders after the October 2018 update was yanked.

Build 17763.104 contains a handful of fixes, including incorrect details shown in the Task Manager under "processes," applications becoming unresponsive after Connected Standby, driver compatibility problems and issues with antivirus and virtualization programs.

These appear to tackle a number of known issues with drivers from HP and Intel that were widely discussed in the past few weeks. But the company has yet to announce a re-release date to the general public for 1809. But with Windows Insiders testing it and providing feedback, hopefully the next time it will go off without a hitch (or any missing files).