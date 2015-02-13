SilverStone SX600-G SFX Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SX600-G's total performance compared with units we've tested in the past. The unit on our bench is shown as 100 percent, with every other product's performance relative to it.

The ripple spikes recorded in our testing are the main reason SilverStone scores so low in the above graph. This is a shame, since at lower temperatures the performance is way better. We simply can't break protocol on this one.

Performance Per Dollar

The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current USD price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit isn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

A high retail price combined with lower overall performance rating doesn't allow the SX600-G to score any higher.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C.

We wouldn't call this a silent PSU, especially since it is equipped with a high-speed 80mm fan. But compared with the other units in our chart, it fares pretty well. If you're highly sensitive to noise, you can try looking elsewhere, though you won't find an alternative SFX-based offering with similar features and high capacity.