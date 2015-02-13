SilverStone SX600-G SFX Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the SX600-G's total performance compared with units we've tested in the past. The unit on our bench is shown as 100 percent, with every other product's performance relative to it.
The ripple spikes recorded in our testing are the main reason SilverStone scores so low in the above graph. This is a shame, since at lower temperatures the performance is way better. We simply can't break protocol on this one.
Performance Per Dollar
The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current USD price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit isn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
A high retail price combined with lower overall performance rating doesn't allow the SX600-G to score any higher.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C.
We wouldn't call this a silent PSU, especially since it is equipped with a high-speed 80mm fan. But compared with the other units in our chart, it fares pretty well. If you're highly sensitive to noise, you can try looking elsewhere, though you won't find an alternative SFX-based offering with similar features and high capacity.
I'm not sure I agree with such high ratings of some of the Corsair units, with as many failures as they apparently experience within the first year. It also doesn't bode well for the poor capacitors in this Silverstone either. So far though, at this level, there is no other choice.
Well done.
As far as the PSU itself, I was turned off by the 40C max operating temp fan kicks up at 45... bah... If they would have used better caps then temp could easily been rated for 50C.
@David Dewis, go look at the Sandia Cooler. When you're done lusting after that, look at the Id-cooling Is-vc45 Vapor Chamber CPU Cooler... which you can buy right now and use to overclock an i5 in the new Raven just fine. I've got my media PC in an RVZ01 with a Pentium anniversary edition overclocked to heck, and it does just fine. (I can't wait for the RVZ02 to put my gaming rig in and run watercooling out the back.)
Silverstone just released the SX500-LG, which is a very slightly longer (130mm) SFX-profile power supply that fits a 120mm fan on top, instead of a dinky, noisy 80mm fan. That's the power supply that I want to see a review of!
I very badly want a RVZ02, it will make a nice home for my old i5-3570K. :lol: