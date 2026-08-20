Console modder builds working Switch 2 Joy-Cons inside original Wii Remote shells — motion-sensing controllers snap magnetically onto a Switch 2

YouTuber Kouzex has transplanted the internals of a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers into two original Wii Remote shells, producing motion controllers that snap magnetically onto a Switch 2 and work in every game. The build keeps only five parts from each Joy-Con 2: the motherboard, thumbstick, magnetic rail, battery, and HD rumble motor, while the Wii Remote's circuit board stays in place to handle its buttons. KOUZEX tested the result in Mario Kart World, Super Mario Galaxy, and Nintendo Switch Sports, and said he'll use the pair for Nintendo Switch Sports Resort when it launches in October.

I Made WiiMote Joy-Cons for Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The left (blue) unit has its thumbstick where the Wii Remote's A button used to be, and the right (red) unit has the stick in the old speaker cutout. The Joy-Con 2 stick's ribbon cable is too short to reach either spot, so KOUZEX harvested the stick connector from a dead first-generation Joy-Con, which uses the same connector type, and soldered individual wire extensions to each pin before potting the joints in UV resin.

The battery and rumble motor cables required the same treatment. Fitting the rail, Joy-Con board, and battery into the Wii Remote's thicker rear section required removing three of the shell's four screw posts, so the magnets in the rail now hold the case together when the controller is docked. There's now no release button, so you pull the controllers off by hand, and the two Wii Remotes no longer work with a Wii.

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The D-pad and minus button wire directly to their Wii Remote equivalents, Home maps to Capture, Plus to one shoulder button, and the rear B trigger to R, with buttons 1 and 2 serving as B and A when the unit is held sideways. An attempt to drive the Wii Remote's four blue player LEDs from the Joy-Con 2's power circuit failed, which he attributed to blue LEDs requiring a higher voltage than the green LEDs the Joy-Con 2 uses.

The thumbsticks are epoxied only around their outer frame so they can be replaced if they drift, a deliberate choice given that Nintendo confirmed the Joy-Con 2 doesn't use Hall effect sticks and iFixit's teardown from June last year found the same potentiometer design as the original Switch. The 18mm Joy-Con 2 sticks and magnetic attachment were among the changes we examined when testing the console. KOUZEX credited Shank Mods, whose 2020 GameCube Joy-Con build used a similar approach, as inspiration.

Nintendo has released NES, SNES, N64, and GameCube-style controllers for the Switch family but never a Wii Remote, and the Switch 2 can't pair with the original controller despite both using Bluetooth.

On February 6, Nintendo's support site briefly listed a page titled "Nintendo Switch 2: Wii Remote" with no product details, as reported by My Nintendo News; the page was later removed. Nintendo Classics added Super Mario Sunshine to its GameCube library on August 13 but still has no Wii titles, and Switch Sports Resort, the first new entry in the Wii Sports line for Switch 2, is built around Joy-Con 2 motion and mouse input across 12 sports.

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