MSI Sharpens Its Gaming Desktop Arsenal With Kaby Lake

MSI updated its mythic weapon-themed gaming desktop systems with support for Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.



The Aegis Series



MSI’s top-tier Aegis series features GPU options ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 on its lowest end Aegis 3 all the way up to two GTX 1080s on the Aegis Ti3. While all three models will receive a 7th generation Core i7, only the middle-level Aegis and the highest end Aegis Ti3 will receive an unlocked processor. VR-Link makes it easy to plug in a VR headset. The Aegis line-up’s RGB lighting may be customized with MSI’s Mystic Light application.

Product Name Aegis 3 Aegis X3 Aegis Ti3 Processor Intel Core i7-7700 Intel Core i7-7700K Intel Core i7-7700K Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Memory 8GB DDR4 2400MHz 16GB DDR4 2400MHz 64GB DDR4 2400MHz Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 x 2 Storage -512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD -2TB HDD -512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD -2TB HDD -1 TB (512GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD -3TB HDD Networking -802.11 b/g/n/ac (Intel AC3168) -Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield) -Bluetooth v4.2 -802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435) -Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield) -Bluetooth v4.1 -802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435) -Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield) -Bluetooth v4.1 Interface Front: -Earphone -Microphone jack -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2 -VR-Link (HDMI Out)

Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out -RJ-45 LAN -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4 -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2 -HDMI out -VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)

GPU: -HDMI 2.0 -DisplayPort 1.4 x 3 -DVI-D Front: -Earphone -Microphone jack -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 2 -VR-Link (HDMI Out),

Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out -RJ-45 LAN -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6 -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2 -HDMI out -VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)

GPU: -HDMI 2.0 -DisplayPort 1.4 x 3 -DVI-D Front: -Earphone -Microphone jack -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (supports super charger 2) -VR-Link (HDMI Out)

Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out -RJ-45 LAN -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6 -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, -HDMI out -VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)

GPU: -HDMI 2.0 -DisplayPort 1.4 x 3 -DVI-D Audio -Realtek ALC1150 -Nahimic 2.5 | Audio Boost 3 -ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC -Realtek ALC1150 -Nahimic 2.5 -Audio Boost 3 -ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC -Realtek ALC1250 -Nahimic 2.5 -Audio Boost 4 Power Supply 450W 80 Plus Bronze Certified 600W 80 Plus Silver Certified 850W 80 Plus Platinum Certified Dimensions 6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH) 6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH) 7.72 x 19.92 x 20.08 inches (WxDxH) Weight 21.36lbs 21.36lbs 31.53lbs

The Nightblade Series



MSI’s Nightblade series is more value oriented than the high-end Aegis line, and thus none of its systems are equipped with unlocked processors. Nightblade 3, the most powerful system in this line-up, will be equipped with a locked Intel Core i7-7700 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, while the entry-level Nightblade MIB will feature an i5-7400 and a 3GB GTX 1060. Just like the Aegis line-up, the Nightblades feature VR-Link. All three systems have configurable lighting via Mystic Light, with higher end systems having more customization options.

Product Name Nightblade MIB Nightblade MI3 Nightblade 3 Processor Intel Core i5-7400 Intel Core i5-7400 Intel Core i7-7700 Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Memory 16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400 16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400 16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 Storage -128GB M.2 SATA SSD -1TB HDD -128GB M.2 SATA SSD -1TB HDD -128GB M.2 SATA SSD -1TB HDD Networking -Intel Wireless AC 3168 -Qualcomm QCA8171 -Bluetooth 4.2 -Intel Wireless AC 3168 -Qualcomm QCA8171 -Bluetooth 4.2 -Intel Wireless AC 3168 -Intel WGI219V -Bluetooth 4.2 Interface Front: -Earphone -Microphone jack -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C -USB 2.0 Type-A Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out -RJ-45 LAN -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4 -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2 -HDMI out -DisplayPort

GPU: -HDMI 2.0 -DisplayPort 1.4 -DVI-D Front: -Earphone -Microphone jack -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C -USB 2.0 Type-A -VR-Link (HDMI Out)

Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out -RJ-45 LAN -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4 -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2 -HDMI out -DisplayPort -VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)

GPU: -HMDI 2.0 -DisplayPort x 3 -DVI-D

Front: -Earphone -Microphone jack -USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C -USB 2.0 Type-A (supports super charger) x 2 -VR-Link (HDMI Out)

Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out -RJ-45 LAN -USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A -USB 2.0 Type-A x 2 -HDMI out -DisplayPort -VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)

GPU: -HMDI 2.0 -DisplayPort x 3 -DVI-D Audio -Realtek ALC1150 -Nahimic 2.5 -Audio Boost 3 -Realtek ALC1150 -Nahimic 2.5 -Audio Boost 3 -Realtek ALC1220 -Nahimic 2.5 -Audio Boost 4 Power Supply 350W 80 Plus Bronze 350W 80 Plus Bronze 500W 80 Plus Silver Dimensions 5 x 9.21 x 13.39 inches (WxDxH) 5.04 x 10.55 x 13.46 inches (WxDxH) 6.97 x 11.57 x 16.77 inches (WxDxH) Weight 14.11lbs 14.11lbs 16.31lbs

Trident 3



Finally, MSI’s Trident 3 targets the small-form factor market; CPU options range from a Core i5-7400 to an i7-7700, while GPU options include a GTX 1050Ti 4GB, a GTX 1060 3GB, or a GTX 1060 6GB. The Trident’s small footprint and VR-Link make it ideal for a VR machine in your entertainment center, but the GTX 1050Ti might not be ideal for heavy-VR gaming; potential customers may want to step up to at least the 3GB GTX 1060 for an unhindered experience.