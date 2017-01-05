Login | Sign Up
MSI Sharpens Its Gaming Desktop Arsenal With Kaby Lake

by

MSI updated its mythic weapon-themed gaming desktop systems with support for Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.

The Aegis Series

  • msi-aegis_x3-product_pictures-3d17
  • Aegis 3-11
  • Aegis Ti3_11

MSI’s top-tier Aegis series features GPU options ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 on its lowest end Aegis 3 all the way up to two GTX 1080s on the Aegis Ti3. While all three models will receive a 7th generation Core i7, only the middle-level Aegis and the highest end Aegis Ti3 will receive an unlocked processor. VR-Link makes it easy to plug in a VR headset. The Aegis line-up’s RGB lighting may be customized with MSI’s Mystic Light application.

Product Name

Aegis 3

Aegis X3

Aegis Ti3

Processor

Intel Core i7-7700

Intel Core i7-7700K

Intel Core i7-7700K

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Memory

8GB DDR4 2400MHz

16GB DDR4 2400MHz

64GB DDR4 2400MHz

Graphics

Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 x 2

Storage

-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

-2TB HDD

-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

-2TB HDD

-1 TB (512GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

-3TB HDD

Networking

-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Intel AC3168)

-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)

-Bluetooth v4.2

-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)

-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)

-Bluetooth v4.1

-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)

-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)

-Bluetooth v4.1

Interface

Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

-VR-Link (HDMI Out)


Rear:

-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

-HDMI out

-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)


GPU:

-HDMI 2.0

-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3

-DVI-D

Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 2

-VR-Link (HDMI Out),


Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

-HDMI out

-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)


GPU:

-HDMI 2.0

-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3

-DVI-D

Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (supports super charger 2)

-VR-Link (HDMI Out)


Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, -HDMI out

-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)


GPU:

-HDMI 2.0

-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3

-DVI-D

Audio

-Realtek ALC1150

-Nahimic 2.5 | Audio Boost 3

-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC

-Realtek ALC1150

-Nahimic 2.5

-Audio Boost 3

-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC

-Realtek ALC1250

-Nahimic 2.5

-Audio Boost 4

Power Supply

450W 80 Plus Bronze Certified

600W 80 Plus Silver Certified

850W 80 Plus Platinum Certified

Dimensions

6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)

6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)

7.72 x 19.92 x 20.08 inches (WxDxH)

Weight

21.36lbs

21.36lbs

31.53lbs

The Nightblade Series

  • Nightblade MI_02
  • Nightblade MI3-01-Light
  • Nightblade 3-02-Light

MSI’s Nightblade series is more value oriented than the high-end Aegis line, and thus none of its systems are equipped with unlocked processors. Nightblade 3, the most powerful system in this line-up, will be equipped with a locked Intel Core i7-7700 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, while the entry-level Nightblade MIB will feature an i5-7400 and a 3GB GTX 1060. Just like the Aegis line-up, the Nightblades feature VR-Link. All three systems have configurable lighting via Mystic Light, with higher end systems having more customization options.

Product Name

Nightblade MIB

Nightblade MI3

Nightblade 3

Processor

Intel Core i5-7400

Intel Core i5-7400

Intel Core i7-7700

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Memory

16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400

16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400

16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400

Graphics

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5

Storage

-128GB M.2 SATA SSD

-1TB HDD

-128GB M.2 SATA SSD

-1TB HDD

-128GB M.2 SATA SSD

-1TB HDD

Networking

-Intel Wireless AC 3168

-Qualcomm QCA8171

-Bluetooth 4.2

-Intel Wireless AC 3168

-Qualcomm QCA8171

-Bluetooth 4.2

-Intel Wireless AC 3168

-Intel WGI219V

-Bluetooth 4.2

Interface

Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

-USB 2.0 Type-A

Rear:

-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

-HDMI out

-DisplayPort


GPU:

-HDMI 2.0

-DisplayPort 1.4

-DVI-D

Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

-USB 2.0 Type-A

-VR-Link (HDMI Out)


Rear:

-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

-HDMI out

-DisplayPort

-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)


GPU:

-HMDI 2.0

-DisplayPort x 3

-DVI-D


Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

-USB 2.0 Type-A (supports super charger) x 2

-VR-Link (HDMI Out)


Rear:

-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

-HDMI out

-DisplayPort

-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)


GPU:

-HMDI 2.0

-DisplayPort x 3

-DVI-D

Audio

-Realtek ALC1150

-Nahimic 2.5

-Audio Boost 3

-Realtek ALC1150

-Nahimic 2.5

-Audio Boost 3

-Realtek ALC1220

-Nahimic 2.5

-Audio Boost 4

Power Supply

350W 80 Plus Bronze

350W 80 Plus Bronze

500W 80 Plus Silver

Dimensions

5 x 9.21 x 13.39 inches (WxDxH)

5.04 x 10.55 x 13.46 inches (WxDxH)

6.97 x 11.57 x 16.77 inches (WxDxH)

Weight

14.11lbs

14.11lbs

16.31lbs

Trident 3

Finally, MSI’s Trident 3 targets the small-form factor market; CPU options range from a Core i5-7400 to an i7-7700, while GPU options include a GTX 1050Ti 4GB, a GTX 1060 3GB, or a GTX 1060 6GB. The Trident’s small footprint and VR-Link make it ideal for a VR machine in your entertainment center, but the GTX 1050Ti might not be ideal for heavy-VR gaming; potential customers may want to step up to at least the 3GB GTX 1060 for an unhindered experience.

Product Name

Trident 3

Processor

Intel Core i7-7700

OR

Intel Core i5-7400

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Memory

8GB DDR4-2400

Graphics

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or 6GB GDDR5

OR

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5

Storage

-256GB M.2 SATA SSD

-1TB HDD

Networking

-Intel Wireless AC 3168

-Intel WGI219V

-Bluetooth 4.2

Interface

Front:

-Earphone

-Microphone jack

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (one supports super charger) x 2

-VR-Link (HDMI Out)


Rear:

-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out

-RJ-45 LAN

-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

-USB 2.0 Type-A x 4

-HDMI out

-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)


GPU:

-HMDI 2.0

-DisplayPort 1.4

-DVI-D

Audio

-Realtek ALC1150

-Nahimic 2.5

-Audio Boost 3

Power Supply

230W

Dimensions

14.12 x 9.9 x 3.84 inches (WxDxH)

Weight

6.99lbs

Alexander Quejado

Alexander Quejado is a Contributing Writer & Lab Assistant for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

