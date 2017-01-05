MSI Sharpens Its Gaming Desktop Arsenal With Kaby Lake
MSI updated its mythic weapon-themed gaming desktop systems with support for Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.
The Aegis Series
MSI’s top-tier Aegis series features GPU options ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 on its lowest end Aegis 3 all the way up to two GTX 1080s on the Aegis Ti3. While all three models will receive a 7th generation Core i7, only the middle-level Aegis and the highest end Aegis Ti3 will receive an unlocked processor. VR-Link makes it easy to plug in a VR headset. The Aegis line-up’s RGB lighting may be customized with MSI’s Mystic Light application.
Product Name
Aegis 3
Aegis X3
Aegis Ti3
Processor
Intel Core i7-7700
Intel Core i7-7700K
Intel Core i7-7700K
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Memory
8GB DDR4 2400MHz
16GB DDR4 2400MHz
64GB DDR4 2400MHz
Graphics
Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 x 2
Storage
-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
-2TB HDD
-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
-2TB HDD
-1 TB (512GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
-3TB HDD
Networking
-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Intel AC3168)
-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)
-Bluetooth v4.2
-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)
-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)
-Bluetooth v4.1
-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)
-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)
-Bluetooth v4.1
Interface
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2
-VR-Link (HDMI Out)
Rear:
-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2
-HDMI out
-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)
GPU:
-HDMI 2.0
-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3
-DVI-D
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 2
-VR-Link (HDMI Out),
Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2
-HDMI out
-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)
GPU:
-HDMI 2.0
-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3
-DVI-D
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (supports super charger 2)
-VR-Link (HDMI Out)
Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, -HDMI out
-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)
GPU:
-HDMI 2.0
-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3
-DVI-D
Audio
-Realtek ALC1150
-Nahimic 2.5 | Audio Boost 3
-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC
-Realtek ALC1150
-Nahimic 2.5
-Audio Boost 3
-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC
-Realtek ALC1250
-Nahimic 2.5
-Audio Boost 4
Power Supply
450W 80 Plus Bronze Certified
600W 80 Plus Silver Certified
850W 80 Plus Platinum Certified
Dimensions
6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)
6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)
7.72 x 19.92 x 20.08 inches (WxDxH)
Weight
21.36lbs
21.36lbs
31.53lbs
The Nightblade Series
MSI’s Nightblade series is more value oriented than the high-end Aegis line, and thus none of its systems are equipped with unlocked processors. Nightblade 3, the most powerful system in this line-up, will be equipped with a locked Intel Core i7-7700 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, while the entry-level Nightblade MIB will feature an i5-7400 and a 3GB GTX 1060. Just like the Aegis line-up, the Nightblades feature VR-Link. All three systems have configurable lighting via Mystic Light, with higher end systems having more customization options.
Product Name
Nightblade MIB
Nightblade MI3
Nightblade 3
Processor
Intel Core i5-7400
Intel Core i5-7400
Intel Core i7-7700
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Memory
16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
Graphics
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
Storage
-128GB M.2 SATA SSD
-1TB HDD
-128GB M.2 SATA SSD
-1TB HDD
-128GB M.2 SATA SSD
-1TB HDD
Networking
-Intel Wireless AC 3168
-Qualcomm QCA8171
-Bluetooth 4.2
-Intel Wireless AC 3168
-Qualcomm QCA8171
-Bluetooth 4.2
-Intel Wireless AC 3168
-Intel WGI219V
-Bluetooth 4.2
Interface
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
-USB 2.0 Type-A
Rear:
-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2
-HDMI out
-DisplayPort
GPU:
-HDMI 2.0
-DisplayPort 1.4
-DVI-D
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
-USB 2.0 Type-A
-VR-Link (HDMI Out)
Rear:
-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2
-HDMI out
-DisplayPort
-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)
GPU:
-HMDI 2.0
-DisplayPort x 3
-DVI-D
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
-USB 2.0 Type-A (supports super charger) x 2
-VR-Link (HDMI Out)
Rear:
-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2
-HDMI out
-DisplayPort
-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)
GPU:
-HMDI 2.0
-DisplayPort x 3
-DVI-D
Audio
-Realtek ALC1150
-Nahimic 2.5
-Audio Boost 3
-Realtek ALC1150
-Nahimic 2.5
-Audio Boost 3
-Realtek ALC1220
-Nahimic 2.5
-Audio Boost 4
Power Supply
350W 80 Plus Bronze
350W 80 Plus Bronze
500W 80 Plus Silver
Dimensions
5 x 9.21 x 13.39 inches (WxDxH)
5.04 x 10.55 x 13.46 inches (WxDxH)
6.97 x 11.57 x 16.77 inches (WxDxH)
Weight
14.11lbs
14.11lbs
16.31lbs
Trident 3
Finally, MSI’s Trident 3 targets the small-form factor market; CPU options range from a Core i5-7400 to an i7-7700, while GPU options include a GTX 1050Ti 4GB, a GTX 1060 3GB, or a GTX 1060 6GB. The Trident’s small footprint and VR-Link make it ideal for a VR machine in your entertainment center, but the GTX 1050Ti might not be ideal for heavy-VR gaming; potential customers may want to step up to at least the 3GB GTX 1060 for an unhindered experience.
Product Name
Trident 3
Processor
Intel Core i7-7700
OR
Intel Core i5-7400
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Memory
8GB DDR4-2400
Graphics
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or 6GB GDDR5
OR
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5
Storage
-256GB M.2 SATA SSD
-1TB HDD
Networking
-Intel Wireless AC 3168
-Intel WGI219V
-Bluetooth 4.2
Interface
Front:
-Earphone
-Microphone jack
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (one supports super charger) x 2
-VR-Link (HDMI Out)
Rear:
-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out
-RJ-45 LAN
-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
-USB 2.0 Type-A x 4
-HDMI out
-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)
GPU:
-HMDI 2.0
-DisplayPort 1.4
-DVI-D
Audio
-Realtek ALC1150
-Nahimic 2.5
-Audio Boost 3
Power Supply
230W
Dimensions
14.12 x 9.9 x 3.84 inches (WxDxH)
Weight
6.99lbs