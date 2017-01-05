Trending

MSI Sharpens Its Gaming Desktop Arsenal With Kaby Lake

MSI updated its mythic weapon-themed gaming desktop systems with support for Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.

The Aegis Series

MSI’s top-tier Aegis series features GPU options ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 on its lowest end Aegis 3 all the way up to two GTX 1080s on the Aegis Ti3. While all three models will receive a 7th generation Core i7, only the middle-level Aegis and the highest end Aegis Ti3 will receive an unlocked processor. VR-Link makes it easy to plug in a VR headset. The Aegis line-up’s RGB lighting may be customized with MSI’s Mystic Light application.

Product NameAegis 3Aegis X3Aegis Ti3
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700Intel Core i7-7700KIntel Core i7-7700K
Operating SystemWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home
Memory8GB DDR4 2400MHz16GB DDR4 2400MHz64GB DDR4 2400MHz
GraphicsUp to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 x 2
Storage-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-2TB HDD-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-2TB HDD-1 TB (512GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-3TB HDD
Networking-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Intel AC3168)-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)-Bluetooth v4.2-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)-Bluetooth v4.1-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)-Bluetooth v4.1
InterfaceFront: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3-DVI-DFront: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out), Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3-DVI-DFront: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (supports super charger 2)-VR-Link (HDMI Out) Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, -HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3-DVI-D
Audio-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5 | Audio Boost 3-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC-Realtek ALC1250-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 4
Power Supply450W 80 Plus Bronze Certified600W 80 Plus Silver Certified850W 80 Plus Platinum Certified
Dimensions6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)7.72 x 19.92 x 20.08 inches (WxDxH)
Weight21.36lbs21.36lbs31.53lbs

The Nightblade Series

MSI’s Nightblade series is more value oriented than the high-end Aegis line, and thus none of its systems are equipped with unlocked processors. Nightblade 3, the most powerful system in this line-up, will be equipped with a locked Intel Core i7-7700 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, while the entry-level Nightblade MIB will feature an i5-7400 and a 3GB GTX 1060. Just like the Aegis line-up, the Nightblades feature VR-Link. All three systems have configurable lighting via Mystic Light, with higher end systems having more customization options.

Product NameNightblade MIBNightblade MI3Nightblade 3
ProcessorIntel Core i5-7400Intel Core i5-7400Intel Core i7-7700
Operating SystemWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home
Memory16GB DDR4 2133 or 240016GB DDR4 2133 or 240016GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
Storage-128GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD-128GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD-128GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD
Networking-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Qualcomm QCA8171-Bluetooth 4.2-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Qualcomm QCA8171-Bluetooth 4.2-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Intel WGI219V-Bluetooth 4.2
InterfaceFront: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-ARear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-DisplayPortGPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4-DVI-DFront: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-A-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear:-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-DisplayPort-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HMDI 2.0-DisplayPort x 3-DVI-DFront: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-A (supports super charger) x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear:-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-DisplayPort-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HMDI 2.0-DisplayPort x 3-DVI-D
Audio-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3-Realtek ALC1220-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 4
Power Supply350W 80 Plus Bronze350W 80 Plus Bronze500W 80 Plus Silver
Dimensions5 x 9.21 x 13.39 inches (WxDxH)5.04 x 10.55 x 13.46 inches (WxDxH)6.97 x 11.57 x 16.77 inches (WxDxH)
Weight14.11lbs14.11lbs16.31lbs

Trident 3

Finally, MSI’s Trident 3 targets the small-form factor market; CPU options range from a Core i5-7400 to an i7-7700, while GPU options include a GTX 1050Ti 4GB, a GTX 1060 3GB, or a GTX 1060 6GB. The Trident’s small footprint and VR-Link make it ideal for a VR machine in your entertainment center, but the GTX 1050Ti might not be ideal for heavy-VR gaming; potential customers may want to step up to at least the 3GB GTX 1060 for an unhindered experience.

Product NameTrident 3
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700ORIntel Core i5-7400
Operating SystemWindows 10 Home
Memory8GB DDR4-2400
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or 6GB GDDR5ORNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5
Storage-256GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD
Networking-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Intel WGI219V-Bluetooth 4.2
InterfaceFront:-Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (one supports super charger) x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A-USB 2.0 Type-A x 4-HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HMDI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4-DVI-D
Audio-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3
Power Supply230W
Dimensions14.12 x 9.9 x 3.84 inches (WxDxH)
Weight6.99lbs
