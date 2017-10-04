Login | Sign Up
SilverStone Releases Three Entry-Level 80 PLUS Gold PSUs

by

SilverStone announced today the release of three new PSUs that belong to its affordable family, called Essential. These PSUs feature high efficiency (80 PLUS Gold) and compact dimensions, but they and don't have any modular cables, because the primary goal was to keep the cost as low as possible. In order to compensate for the lack of modular cables, SilverStone equipped those PSUs with flat native cables, which also feature darkened gauges so they can effectively disappear into chassis with black interiors.

All of the PSUs feature a single EPS connector. That's a shame, at least for the 750W capacity unit, because this renders them incompatible with all socket TR4 mainboards. Given the capacity of the +12V rail, all three units look to use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails.

The max operating temperature is restricted at 40°C, something that we often see in Enhance Electronics platforms. There is no official information though on the OEM of those units and without having them in our hands, we cannot make any speculations, especially since there are no photos of their internals. Finally, the estimated prices are at normal levels, while the warranty period looks low compared to the five-to-ten years that some other brands provide in similar price levels. SilverStone didn't mention in its press release when these PSUs will hit the US market; according to the same PR they will be available in the EU market starting on October 11.

LineEssential Series
OEMN/A
ModelsET550-G, ET650-G, ET750-G
Max. DC Output550W, 650W, 750W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Gold
Noise-
ModularNo
Intel C6/C7 Power State SupportYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Cooling120mm Fan
Semi-passive operationNo
Number of EPSET550-G, ET650-G, ET750-G: 1
Number of PCIeET550-G: 2
ET650-G, ET750-G: 4
Number of SATAET550-G, ET650-G, ET750-G: 8
Number of PeripheralET550-G, ET650-G, ET750-G: 3
+12V CapacityET550-G: 540W
ET650-G: 636W
ET750-G: 744W
Dimensions150mm (W) x 86mm (H) x 140mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Price (Estimated)ET550-G: $73
ET650-G: $85
ET750-G: $95
Warranty3 years
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

