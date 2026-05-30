ATX12VO V3 standard shrinks the connector and maximizes power efficiency — new 8-pin connector also brings smarter power supply monitoring

Intel is reportedly planning to introduce a third revision of the ATX12VO (Advanced Technology eXtended 12-Volt Only) power delivery standard for PCs. According to leaked Intel presentation slides shared by @momomo_us on X, the new ATX12VO may soon be introduced, offering improved power efficiency, new connectors, and improved communication between the power supply and the motherboard.

The ATX12VO standard was first introduced in 2020, with a focus on simplifying power circuitry design and reducing component production costs. This was achieved by removing the 3.3V and 5V rails, meaning that the power supply would only provide 12V to the system components, leaving the rest to the motherboard. It also replaced the standard 24-pin with a smaller 10-pin connector. In 2022, Intel introduced the ATX12VO V2 revision alongside the ATX 3.0, adding support for next-generation PCIe 5.0 graphics cards and improving power delivery monitoring. Notably, ATX12VO power supplies are widely used in OEM pre-built desktops and in business and institutional PCs.