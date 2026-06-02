Cooler Master shows off new MWE Gold V4 Power supplies and GPU Shield adapter — per-pin monitoring can dynamically scale down power to stop cables melting

Along with all of the cases, coolers, and fans Cooler Master showed off during its Computex 2026 keynote, they also showed off the new MWE Gold V4 power supplies that, with the use of GPU Shield technology, help prevent your system from being fried by a high-powered Nvidia graphics card like the RTX 5090 (or even the RTX 4090). Additionally, they offer an inline connector, the aptly named GPU Shield adapter, to further reduce the risk of system failure caused by the GPU.

GPU Shield technology offers per-pin monitoring and current balance on every pin. When a current anomaly occurs (a pin goes over 9A), it dynamically scales the power down, in the case of an RTX 5090, from 600W to 450W in an effort to reduce the chance of melting cables and failure. A red light on the plug side of the power supply (where you can’t see it…) blinks then goes solid red and cuts ALL power if it stays in that anomalous state for three minutes, thus protecting your PC from imminent failure. But that drop in wattage also means a notable loss of performance that you’ll notice.