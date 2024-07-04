Only $1,199 for this 15.6-inch MSI Katana gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU.

In a limited-time deal, you can save $400 on the price of this MSI Katana 15 (2023) gaming laptop. This is one of the best gaming laptops that we've had the pleasure of reviewing, especially when it comes to the all-important price-to-performance ratio. For the hardware specs that are packed into the chassis, I've seen other gaming laptop manufacturers charge a lot more for similar specs.

You can find this deal located at Amazon where you can pounce on the MSI Katana 15 (2023) for the reduced price of $1,199 - saving $400 off the original MSRP of $1,599. It's an affordable 1080p high-performance gaming laptop at a reasonable price proposition, especially at this sale price.

The hardware specification of this Katana 15 (model: KATANA1513484 ) includes a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a fast 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion in the most hectic of games. Also included is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storing your OS and games library.

See our review of the MSI Katana 15 for more details and thoughts on this Editor's Choice award-winning product. We awarded the 2023 variant of the Katana 15 4.5 stars and praised its strong 1080p gaming performance, good speakers, and excellent value. The negatives were a slightly shorter battery life than we would have ideally desired, a slightly washed-out display, and a garishly designed keyboard.