Grab $1,100 off Lenovo's ultimate 2-in-1 OLED road warrior — two devices for one single price

Laptops are great for portability since you can get work done on the go. However, in recent years, 2-in-1 devices have truly set the gold standard for versatility. Imagine switching your device to laptop mode for productivity or tablet mode for creativity. With up to $1,100 in savings, there has never been a better time to upgrade to a 2-in-1 like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Intel (14") Aura Edition.

With a footprint of 0.31 – 0.64 x 12.31 x 8.57 inches and a weight of 2.97 lbs, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Intel (14") Aura Edition offers a good balance between robust construction and portability. The 14-inch OLED screen is incredible and has a resolution of (2880x1800) with a refresh rate up to 120 Hz. As a 2-in-1 device, it features a touchscreen with a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

The specifications aren't shabby, either. Lenovo has packed the impressive laptop with an octa-core Core Ultra 7 268V vPro processor that's backed by 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory. The Core Ultra 7 268V vPro comes with an NPU delivering up to 48 TOPS, enabling access to Microsoft's Copilot technology. Plus, with a generous 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, you'll enjoy fast storage and sufficient space for all your information.

The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Intel (14") Aura Edition has a 57 Whr battery that may look modest on paper. However, in real-world usage, you can easily squeeze at least 10 hours of work out of the laptop. Depending on the type of workloads, you could potentially get more.

The laptop's feature set also includes an 8MP webcam, dual speakers, and 360-degree microphones for video conferencing. There's no Ethernet port on the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Intel (14") Aura Edition, which shouldn't matter since the device leverages speedy Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Connectivity is plentiful, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB 5 Gbps Type-A ports. There's also an HDMI 2.1 port that outputs to 4K at 60 Hz for connecting external monitors.

The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Intel (14") Aura Edition typically retails for $2,699, a reflection of the device's premium status and great features. With a discounted price of $1,593.05, you're paying just over half its value for a top-tier laptop you can take anywhere without worrying about battery life.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.