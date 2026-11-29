Black Friday is over, and Cyber Monday has arrived. In PC gaming and tech hardware, that means more big savings on all your favorite brands from vendors like Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart. While Cyber Monday is technically tomorrow, everyone is already hitting the big sales.

We continue to track the best deals on CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, gaming laptops, desktops, tools, and more. Our guidance comes based on our years of hands-on testing and reviews, our extensive benchmark database, and price tracking, to ensure we only recommend deals that are actually good.

Finding a PC hardware deal is more difficult than ever this year, but we're doing the hard work so you don't have to. Here are the best deals we've found.

Hottest Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Save 39% ($1,700) HyperX OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop: was $4,399.99 now $2,699.99 at HP US Get an RTX 5080 PC from HP's HyperX gaming brand with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with plenty of space to upgrade. Also features Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼

Save $99.01 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599.99 at Amazon Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC. Read more Read less ▼

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.