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Best Cyber Monday 2026 tech and PC hardware deals live — gaming deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
Cyber Monday approaches!
Black Friday is over, and Cyber Monday has arrived. In PC gaming and tech hardware, that means more big savings on all your favorite brands from vendors like Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart. While Cyber Monday is technically tomorrow, everyone is already hitting the big sales.
We continue to track the best deals on CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, gaming laptops, desktops, tools, and more. Our guidance comes based on our years of hands-on testing and reviews, our extensive benchmark database, and price tracking, to ensure we only recommend deals that are actually good.
Finding a PC hardware deal is more difficult than ever this year, but we're doing the hard work so you don't have to. Here are the best deals we've found.
Quick Links: Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: All Cyber Monday deals
- Newegg: Up to 69% off PC hardware
- Best Buy: Up to $1,200 off Gaming Laptops
- Amazon: 73% off computers and accessories deals
- Dell: Up to 40% off Dell productivity and gaming monitors
- Amazon: All Gaming GPU Deals
- Amazon: Up to $500 off Gaming Monitors
- Amazon: Desktop and gaming PC deals
Hottest Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Get an RTX 5080 PC from HP's HyperX gaming brand with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with plenty of space to upgrade. Also features Wi-Fi 7.
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The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.
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Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC.
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The Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core 5 320, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.
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This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s.
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Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
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This external power button has a 2-meter (~78 inches) cabl, along with a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.
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This optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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There's still time to save on rapid PCIe Gen 5 storage with this 2TB drive deal at just 14 cents per gigabyte
The price of NAND might remain high, but there are still deals to be had in the current market. MSI's Spatium M560 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe lists speeds of up to 10,300 MB/s read and up to 8,700 MB/s write, making it a mid-tier PCIe Gen 5 drive. Luckily, with the discount that MSI has added on top of this one, you're getting mid-range PCIe 5.0 speeds at PCIe 4.0 prices.
MSI's Spatium M560 PCIe Gen 5 SSD makes use of the PCIe Gen 5 x4 interface, alongside a Phison PS5031-E31T controller. Offering 10,300 MB/s read and up to 8,700 MB/s write speeds, the DRAM-less drive is rated for an industry-standard 1,200 TBW of endurance and sips on power, running at 5.9W maximum. It also comes with a five-year limited warranty.
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This DRAM-less drive uses a Phison PS5031-E31T controller, but it's far from being a flagship contender here. All of the NAND chips sit on a single side of the SSD, meaning that it should be fairly simple to cool with a basic motherboard heatsink. Though if you don't have one of those, you still want to cool it, as you don't want to get any extra wear and tear on an expensive drive in the short-term future. On this side of Cyber Monday, it's still one of the best deals on PCIe Gen 5 storage that we've seen, so be sure to pick one up for yourself. — Sayem Ahmed
Grab the ultimate 252W charging station with an extra LCD screen to show off wattages
Sabrent's Voltik is a USB charging station that offers just about every feature you could ever need, charging just about any device you throw at it at high speeds, thanks to its max total output of 252W. Sporting four USB-C and four USB-A ports, you can charge plenty of devices simultaneously at high speeds with this essential pickup. It's often frustrating trying to figure out what total wattage a particular charging brick can offer, and with this charging station, that problem becomes a thing of the past entirely.
This 8-port charging brick can deliver up to 252 watts of power to a total of eight devices concurrently, with four USB-C ports and four USB-A ports. The additional LCD screen offers you an at-a-glance look at the individual power draw of each port.
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The LCD shows you exactly how fast any given device is charging at a single time, and would also allow you to check out whether or not you might need a better charging cable for high-powered systems that charge over USB-C like laptops, and certain tablets and phones with fast charging capabilities. The device comes with a power adaptor and can be placed just about anywhere in your room. It's a larger device that does demand space, but given the sheer amount of stuff you can plug into it, it's the ideal solution for pretty much anyone looking for a brand-new omni-charging brick. — Sayem Ahmed
Save on a brand-new RTX 5080 equipped gaming rig with an Intel Core Ultra 270K Plus
HP's seasonal gaming PC offers are not to be sniffed at, and one particular highlight is the Omen 35L gaming desktop, which comes equipped right out of the box with an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, RTX 5080, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD, now discounted to $2,699.99.
Get an RTX 5080 PC from HP's HyperX gaming brand with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with plenty of space to upgrade. Also features Wi-Fi 7.
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The RTX 5080 is the third-most powerful card in our GPU hierarchy and boasts strong performance across all resolutions and workloads. It really is one of the best GPUs you can put into your system today, especially if you're a high-end builder. The GPU is typically running up to as much as $2,000 standalone in the current market, and in this build, you effectively get the rest of the system for $700. We've left some handy benchmarks below.
Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus complements the system, as the CPU offers strong gaming and productivity performance across the board and remains competitive with X3D-based offerings from AMD, and is within spitting distance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's gaming performance, meaning that it's really nothing to turn your nose up to.
While the 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR5 remain slight downsides to a higher-end gaming system such as this, HP's use of off-the shelf and standardized parts for its Omen lineup of gaming systems means that you'll also be getting ample room to upgrade later down the line, when (hopefully), prices for NAND and DRAM start to come down. — Sayem Ahmed
While Cyber Monday technically doesn't start until tomorrow, many retailers including Amazon have already launched their Cyber Monday promotions, so lets see what we can find!
Good morning and welcome to our early Cyber Monday coverage, the team is here to bring you all the best deals, including new stuff and things that are still on sale from the Black Friday period!