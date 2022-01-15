Get This RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $650 off — Real Deals

Today's real deals kick off the long weekend in style with a massive $650 off the Gigabyte Aorus 17G with RTX 3080 graphics.

Other top deals include huge savings on the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU, a half-price Logitech gaming mouse and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte Aorus 17G: was $2,549.99, now $1,899.99 at Newegg with rebate

This powerful configuration of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G packs some beastly components into its svelte chassis — an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience.

Acer Nitro XV270 27-inch gaming monitor: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro XV270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a AMD FreeSync for immersive, tear-free gaming.

Logitech G502 Hero: was $79, now $35 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Hero is a wired gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, adjustable RGB (of course), and a Hero 25K sensor with up to 25,600 DPI.

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $519 at Newegg

This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.

