Lenovo Launches Three New Desktops

On Tuesday Lenovo expanded its portfolio of desktops with three new solutions: the ThinkCentre M93p, the ThinkCentre M93z AIO, and the ThinkCentre M83 desktop. The M93p is actually available now whereas the other desktops are expected to ship sometime during this half of July. Prices begin at $699, depending on the model and configuration.

According to Lenovo, the M93p is actually the smaller model in the group, measuring just the width of a golf ball, or 34.5 mm. It offers a choice of up to the latest fourth-generation Intel Core i7 "Haswell" processors with Intel vPro, and an optional SSD to boost system performance. It's the most energy efficient ThinkCentre desktop ever, the company said, and can be conveniently mounted to the wall to save additional space with a VESA mount.

"Lenovo’s unique patented 'Smart Power On' feature allows the user to power up the desktop directly from a wired or wireless keyboard and an Always On USB port with RapidCharge technology allows fast charging of connected devices, even when in sleep mode," the company said.

Lenovo is also offering a Small Form Factor Pro version, the M93, with dual graphics and dual hard disk drive support. It offers expandability and functionality of a mini-tower at just 50 percent of the size.

Next up is the ThinkCentre M93z AIO PC featuring a Full HD 23 inch LED-lit screen. Lenovo was a bit more descriptive of this model after a little prodding, reporting that it will include optional 10-point multi-touch input, numerous CPU options ranging from the Pentium G3430 to the Core i7-4770S (Q87 chipset), a solid-state hybrid drive (SSHD), Intel vPro Technology for increased manageability and security, and a detachable, tool-less chassis design for easy access to the innards.

The AIO desktop will also include Lenovo's Trusted Platform Module security chip, adding an additional level of security against remote and local hackers. Support for a second external display will also be provided as well as a unique "Monitor mode" that allows the AIO to become a second display for another computing device. Intelligent Cooling engine 3.0 technology will automatically help reduce PC noise and heat emission, extending the life of the PC.

Additional hardware specs for the AIO PC will include an optional AMD Radeon HD 8730A discrete GPU (Intel HD Graphics is standard), two USB 3.0 ports on the side, four USB 3.0 ports on the back, Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wireless AC networking, up to 16 GB or DDR3 RAM @ 1600 MHz, a 2MP camera and more. There will be several storage options spanning HDDs, SSDs, SSHDs and optical drives.

Finally Lenovo is launching the ThinkCentre M83 desktop for businesses, offering up to a fourth-generation Intel Core "Haswell" processor and an optional SSHD for improved performance. It will be available in a small form factor pro model, but it can be expanded into a tower, Lenovo said.

The ThinkCentre M93p and M93 models are currently available starting at $749. The AIO desktop, Lenovo's ThinkCentre M93z, will be sold in touch and non-touch versions, and arrive sometime in the first half of July with starting prices of $1,269 and $1,029 respectively. The Enterprise-focused ThinkCentre M83 will be available in the same timeframe with a starting price of around $699.