Acer's 28-Inch CB282K 4K Monitor is $249: Real Deals

If you've thought about upgrading the resolution of your monitor for either your computer or perhaps a games console the price of a 4K monitor is sometimes offputting, but as with all technology, it should get cheaper over time as more people adopt the tech. Today we have a 28-inch 4K (UHD) monitor - the Acer CB282K smiiprx reduced to $249 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. That's a great price for such a high-resolution screen.
Another monitor price saving today with the Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch 2K (QHD) for just $189 (opens in new tab). A curved gaming monitor with a VA panel and a 144Hz refresh rate.
One of the RTX 3070 versions of Lenovo's 16-inch Legion 5 Pro has been reduced to an attractive $1,399 (opens in new tab) price point. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a 512GB SSD this laptop is capable of playing the latest software on high settings.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- Acer CB282K smiiprx 4K Monitor: was $349, now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Zero-G 27-Inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor: was $249, now $189 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Metallic Gear Neo Silent Mid Tower ATX Chassis: was $79, now $59 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 120mm Fans: was $79, now $37 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Today’s best deals in detail
Acer CB282K smiiprx 4K Monitor: was $349, now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 28-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS monitor from Acer has a 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a brightness of 300 nits. Connectivity-wise, this monitor features one display port and two HDMI 2.0 ports.
Zero-G 27-Inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor: was $249, now $189 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)
This 1500R curved gaming monitor from Monoprice features a 2560x1440 (WQHD) 144Hz display on a VA panel with a 6ms response time.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This edition of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of DDR4-3200. Graphics-wise, of course, is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 512 GB of storage space on an internal SSD.
Metallic Gear Neo Silent Mid Tower ATX Chassis: was $79, now $59 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
This case features a tempered glass side panel and a sound-dampened front panel that tries to reduce fan noise and vibration. Included in the case is one 120mm Skiron fan.
Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 120mm Fans: was $79, now $37 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
These RGB fans from Corsair come in a pack of three and can push 52 cubic feet of air per minute with their 1400rpm speed. The fans use a hydraulic bearing design and connect to the motherboard/controller with a 3-pin fan connector.
