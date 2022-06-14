Acer's 28-Inch CB282K 4K Monitor is $249: Real Deals

If you've thought about upgrading the resolution of your monitor for either your computer or perhaps a games console the price of a 4K monitor is sometimes offputting, but as with all technology, it should get cheaper over time as more people adopt the tech. Today we have a 28-inch 4K (UHD) monitor - the Acer CB282K smiiprx reduced to $249 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. That's a great price for such a high-resolution screen.

Another monitor price saving today with the Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch 2K (QHD) for just $189 (opens in new tab). A curved gaming monitor with a VA panel and a 144Hz refresh rate.

One of the RTX 3070 versions of Lenovo's 16-inch Legion 5 Pro has been reduced to an attractive $1,399 (opens in new tab) price point. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a 512GB SSD this laptop is capable of playing the latest software on high settings.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Acer CB282K smiiprx 4K Monitor: was $349, now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 28-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS monitor from Acer has a 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a brightness of 300 nits. Connectivity-wise, this monitor features one display port and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

(opens in new tab) Zero-G 27-Inch 144Hz Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor: was $249, now $189 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)

This 1500R curved gaming monitor from Monoprice features a 2560x1440 (WQHD) 144Hz display on a VA panel with a 6ms response time.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This edition of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of DDR4-3200. Graphics-wise, of course, is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 512 GB of storage space on an internal SSD.

(opens in new tab) Metallic Gear Neo Silent Mid Tower ATX Chassis: was $79, now $59 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This case features a tempered glass side panel and a sound-dampened front panel that tries to reduce fan noise and vibration. Included in the case is one 120mm Skiron fan.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB PRO 120mm Fans: was $79, now $37 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

These RGB fans from Corsair come in a pack of three and can push 52 cubic feet of air per minute with their 1400rpm speed. The fans use a hydraulic bearing design and connect to the motherboard/controller with a 3-pin fan connector.

