AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Hits Record Low Price for Black Friday

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is absolutely one of the best high-performance desktop processors that you can purchase today. Though its spotlight is now being overshadowed a bit by the newly launched Intel Core i9-12900K, the Ryzen 9 5950X still packs a mighty punch with 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 3 goodness.

The Ryzen 9 5950X has a $799 MSRP and is usually on sale for around $750. However, Amazon is currently selling the flagship Zen 3 desktop processor at an all-time low of $719. In addition, if you have a Micro Center nearby, you can save an additional $20 at a price of $699.99. In other words, these are among the best Black Friday CPU deals that we've seen so far.

Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $719 at Amazon Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $719 at Amazon The Ryzen 9 5950X is a flagship multi-core beast with 16 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. This chip is handles gaming and productivity tasks with ease with comparably low power draw versus the competition from Intel.

While the Ryzen 9 5950X is one of the best CPUs for gaming, it's also a beast in productivity tasks thanks to its solid multi-threaded performance. The processor has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and features a maximum boost frequency of 4.9 GHz. Built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node, you'll find 8MB of L2 cache and a staggering 64MB of L3 cache. Despite its overachieving specs, the Ryzen 9 5950X has a relatively tame TDP of just 105 watts.

The Ryzen 9 5950X still sets the bar extremely high for desktop processor power efficiency compared to the computing Core i9-12900K but comes up short regarding pricing. Even with its new low price of $699 at Micro Center, the Ryzen 9 5950X is still over $100 more expensive than the $589 Core i9-12900K. However, that price difference can be easily erased when you factor in the costs of high-end Z690 motherboards and DDR5 memory modules (if you want the best performance).

In any case, the Ryzen 9 5950X remains a standout flagship processor that pairs nicely with the best X570 motherboards available on the market. With the potent combination, you'll have a rig that will be just as capable of handling the most demanding AAA games (when hooked up with one of the best GPUs) as it is tackling productivity tasks.

