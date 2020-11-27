AMD's Beastly 16-Core Ryzen 9 3950X Hits Lowest Price Ever

If you're in the market for a new PC, chances are you're looking at AMD's wicked Ryzen 5000 series. But sadly, looking at them is probably all you're doing, as getting your hands on them seems to be near impossible without supporting scalpers. But what if you have an itch you need to scratch, and you just can't wait?

The good news in all this is that while we can't buy the Ryzen 9 5950X, the last-gen parts are witnessing some significant price drops, and as such the Ryzen 9 3950X has dropped down to $660 on Amazon, which is the lowest price it has ever been and one of the best Black Friday CPU deals.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core CPU: Was $750, Now $660

AMD's 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X is an absolute beast of a processor that will serve you well in productive and creative workloads, and now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X, last-gen it might be, is still an absolute powerhouse of a CPU and if you need a chip with a high core count for productivity or creative workloads, it will still serve you incredibly well with 16 cores, 32 threads, running at a base clock of 3.5 GHz and boosting all the way up to 4.7 GHz.

So while you can't buy the latest chip, the last-gen chips are dropping in price enough to give you similar performance per dollar, which at the end of the day is the most important metric.

If you do end up itching for even more performance down the line, there's also a high chance your motherboard will support a more powerful chip, as AMD's x570 and B550 chipset are forward-compatible with the new CPUs.

For more savings, check our list of best Black Friday deals overall, best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday graphics card deals, best Black Friday laptop deals, best Black Friday gaming PC deals and best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals.