HP Monitor Deal Lets You Graduate to 1440p Gaming at 144Hz for $280

HP 27xq (Image credit: Newegg)

If you've been gaming at 1080p but have been waiting for the right moment to move to 1440p, the best tech deal on the HP 27xq is just the ticket. The 27-inch gaming monitor is now on sale at Newegg for $279.99, $70 off its original price.

The 27xq comes with a TN screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time with AMD FreeSync, meaning it has similar specs to some of the best gaming monitors.

HP 27xq: was $349.99, now $279.99 @ Newegg

This has the perfect size and combination of features to be a great gaming monitor. It's a 27-incher at 1440p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time and FreeSync. That means it's a great fit for competitive gaming and will offer sharper images than a FHD display. View Deal

The HP 27xq's panel comes with an anti-glare and anti-static treatment to reduce eye strain during your gaming sessions. The monitor also has a high maximum brightness level of 350 nits. With TN, you won't get the same high contrast levels as you might with VA; the 27xq's contrast ratio is just typical at 1,000:1.

The monitor supports tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustments. There's also a standard 100mm VESA mount behind the monitor, so you can install it on your monitor arm if you wish. The display outputs are a bit limited, but enough for everyday usage. There's an HDMI 2.0 port and one DisplayPort 1.2 output.

