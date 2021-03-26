For the Bees: Emtek Launches Miracle GeForce RTX 3060 With Honeycombs

There are few ways to attract attention to a graphics card these days. One is to equip it with a surplus voltage regulator module (VRM) and increase frequencies of its GPU and memory to their limits, pleasing performance enthusiasts willing to pay a premium. Alternatively, you could just install a fancy cooling system to make it look appealing to those who value style. South Korea-based graphics cards maker Emtek is taking the latter approach with its introduction of the its Miracle GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

As reported by VideoCardz, the Miracle GeForce RTX 3060 comes with a rather extraordinary cooler shroud with honeycombs pattern. The dual-fan cooling system itself features a black-and-yellow theme that resembles bees; (although, bees come in a variety of colors, including Nvidia Green and Intel Blue).

It is unclear whether the honeycomb over one of the fans has any practical advantage, but it should protect the fan from cables that are not attached to anything and certainly looks unorthodox. Taking things a smidge further, the card has its own LED display too.

Other than the cooling system, Emtek's Miracle GeForce RTX 3060 is a pretty regular GA106-based graphics card with 3,584 CUDA cores clocked at 1,320/1,770 MHz, as well as 12GB of GDDR6 memory featuring a 192-bit interface and a 15,000 GTps data transfer rate. Essentially, the Miracle GeForce RTX 3060's frequencies match those of the RTX 3060 Founder's Edition.

Meanwhile, the board seems to be pretty compact, so it can probably fit into a spacious Mini-ITX chassis.

Just like other Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series cards, the Miracle RTX 3060 board has four display outputs: three DisplayPort 1.4a, as well as an HDMI 2.1 connector with variable refresh rate (VRR) support. The card is rated for a 170W TDP and requires one eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector.

We don't yet know if Emtek's honeycomb-style Miracle GeForce RTX 3060 will make it outside of South Korea, but for those who want to the best graphics card for a bee-themed gaming PC it might be worth buzzing around for it online.