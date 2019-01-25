G.Skill Releases 64GB RAM Kits at 4,266MHz

G.Skill continues to strengthen its arsenal of memory products with new 64GB (8 x 8GB) DDR4 memory kits operating at an impressive speed of 4,266MHz. The recently announced memory kits will be available under the brand's Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal series.
It seems the Taiwanese memory manufacturer has once again managed to combine speed and capacity into a single package without compromises. As expected, the latest Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB memory kits are built with high-quality Samsung B-die chips. Each kit is comprised of eight modules and are therefore targeting towards HEDT (high-end desktop) motherboards with eight memory slots, such as Intel X299 boards. On this specific occasion, the 64GB memory kits were designed specifically for the Intel platform.
The memory kits clock in at 4,266MHz with CL18-22-22-42 timings. G.Skill didn't openly state the operating voltage for the memory kits in its press release. However, the SPD tab from the CPU-Z window in the provided screenshot reveals a voltage of 1.4V. G.Skill validated the Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB kit on an Asus Prime-X299 Deluxe II motherboard housing an Intel Core i9-9820X deca-core Skylake processor.
As is custom with G.Skill products, the Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB memory kits are outfitted with Intel XMP 2.0 profiles for a fast and painless setup. They are also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the Trident Z RGB or Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB memory kits. However, they will be available worldwide in March through the memory manufacturer's distribution partners.
When the memory prices skyroceted above the price of diamonds :pt1cable:
And of course, bling is very expensive...
Memory and heat spreader - $200; Bling - $1200. Total price of kit $1400 AUD (I'm guessing)
I hear you. Memory doesn't even need heat spreaders unless you are doing some serious RAM OC'ing which most people aren't since RAM speed doesn't help much with Intel in most cases and you really cant OC to far with AMD right now due to loading the IMC say 3600 Mhz is about realistic max. I really just want fast stable memory with a low profile, low profile heat spreader that runs at 3200 CL14. Decent memory that stays cool, isn't super expensive because of gimmicks, and isn't so tall it interferes with oversized heatsinks.