Get $100 Off MSI's First Gaming Router: Real Deals

It's not often you see such large discounts so soon after its product release, but we'll happily take the savings. The RadiX AXE6600 WiFi 6E Tri-Band Gaming Router is MSI's first gaming router and is currently on sale for $249 (opens in new tab) from Newegg, thanks to a $100 discount using the promotion code LUCKYHUNDRED at checkout.

This router has gamified RGB antennas for those who need the color present in their gaming or streaming setup but more importantly, it has seven high-speed 160MHz channels that use the latest 6GHz frequencies for connecting all of your compatible wireless devices at the latest high-speed 6E bandwidths.

Nextorage is back on our real deals page — this time with its 4TB Nextorage M.2 SSD for $354 (opens in new tab), plus a $20 promotional gift card. This version does not include a heatsink though, so its inclusion in a PlayStation 5 would ideally warrant getting a third-party heatsink to help with cooling, but it should be no problem with popping it in your PC. This Gen 4 drive has read speeds of up to 7300MB/s and write speeds of up to 6900MB/s, making it as fast on paper as some of the best SSDs on the market.

Making a new build or just replacing or improving the cooling in your current system— then how about getting a cooler with added color? We found a Corsair iCUE ML120 RGB Elite Premium 120mm Triple Fan Kit with a lighting-controller node for only $49 (opens in new tab) thanks to a $50 discount code. Use code JMPCQA425 at the checkout.

See below for more Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

