Microsoft Unveils The Windows Insider MVP Program

By Microsoft 

Microsoft announced that it would alter its existing MVP Program last October, but we have not heard anything new about the program since. Instead of continuing the MVP program as a completely separate initiative, Microsoft has opted to move its MVP Program users into its Windows Insider Program.

Microsoft claimed that by combining the MVP Program users into the Windows Insider Program, it is able to more effectively communicate with the MVP users to proactively improve its software and services. MVPs will have direct contact with Microsoft’s product teams working to develop improvements to both the Windows platform and Microsoft’s various hardware devices.

Although it will take some time for the MVPs to transition into the new program, nothing will change for most users currently enrolled in Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program. A few Windows Insiders that Microsoft deems to be heavily engaged in the Windows Insider Program will be offered to join the Windows Insider MVP program sometime in early 2017.

This increase in communication between Microsoft’s product teams and users who are able to give direct insightful feedback could lead to higher quality software updates for Microsoft’s products. However, it is hard to judge what effect this change in Microsoft’s user programs will have over time.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • memadmax 02 July 2016 06:34
    Friends don't let friends run Win10....
    Reply
  • DrakeFS 03 July 2016 04:24
    "This increase in communication between Microsoft’s product teams and users who are able to give direct insightful feedback could lead to higher quality software"

    Right...

    Because Microsoft has a proven track record of LISTENING to its user base. As long as the people who make decisions in Microsoft continue to ignore every one else (until after the fact, when they have to start back tracking), this means nothing.
    Reply
  • ET3D 03 July 2016 18:22
    I wonder how the MVP programme is today, what MVP's are getting as part of the reward. I was an MVP around a decade ago, and over the years as the number of MVP's great Microsoft gave fewer and fewer benefits.

    18216851 said:
    Because Microsoft has a proven track record of LISTENING to its user base.

    I know you're trying to be sarcastic, but it's a true statement. Microsoft has more of a track record listening to users than any other company I can think of. Sure it's making tons of decisions users don't like, but it's going back on most of them, sometimes completely, sometimes part way.
    Reply
  • DrakeFS 03 July 2016 19:15
    18218702 said:
    win10 is a garbage os

    Actually, it is a good OS. I do worry about the future of it. MS has to monetize it somehow. Just because you don't like how it reports back to MS does not make it a bad OS.

    18219639 said:
    I know you're trying to be sarcastic, but it's a true statement. Microsoft has more of a track record listening to users than any other company I can think of. Sure it's making tons of decisions users don't like, but it's going back on most of them, sometimes completely, sometimes part way.

    From Windows 8 forward, they have basically listened to no one. Everything they done recently shouts: shut up, we know what's best.


    Reply
  • virtualban 03 July 2016 19:20
    I did 2 separate searches to get to a coherent blabla about what the MVP is. Journalists on M$ payroll should do a better job explaining the facts instead of wandering off. That's why whenever an answer is listed on M$ forums I avoid it and seek for a different place. The product that gathers the audience or any other cause-effect relation, but M$ explains very poorly with too many words as if it was run by lawyers.
    Reply
  • Micheal Ethan 04 July 2016 08:26
    Last October, we announced a restructuring of the Microsoft MVP Program to focus on Developers and IT Professionals. As part of that restructuring, we mentioned that the consumer MVP award categories would be supported directly by the product teams. Today we are excited to announce the Windows Insider MVP Program – the new home for our MVP focused on Windows and Devices for consumers. Our Windows and Devices consumer MVP are super important to us and we have been working these past several months to figure out the right home for them. It was a thoughtful decision to bring these MVP into the Windows Insider Program, where the future of Windows is being shaped directly by the people who use Windows most. The Windows Insider MVP Program allows us to work more closely with MVP via more focused, direct interactions with various Windows and Devices product teams.

    This is just the beginning of the journey, and I look forward to our ongoing collaboration with the MVP.

    While we are working directly with existing MVP as they transition into the new program, for our most engaged Insiders, the opportunity to become a Windows Insider MVP will come early in 2017 and will be unveiled this fall. Stay tuned for future announcements.
    Reply
  • Kimonajane 04 July 2016 11:40
    MS, Google, FB and others are all in the pocket of the fascist FED and do their bidding. Either willingly like Google & FB who are ran by a big brother loving kooks or MS who was pressured into compliance decades ago when XP was king and MS was being sued for being a monopoly, did a secret backroom deal and has been a FED lackey ever since.
    Reply
  • Quixit 04 July 2016 15:47
    If you don't like Windows, run Linux. Staying on old versions forever is not a realistic option.
    Reply
  • DDB-3D 05 July 2016 02:10
    Better tighten than tinfoil hat there KIMONAJANE, "they" might be listening to you.
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 05 July 2016 17:34
    18212553 said:
    Friends don't let friends run Win10....

    While you may not like Win10, let's not hijack this thread about the MVP program just to say that.
    Reply