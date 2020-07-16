Roccat's Decked Out Gaming Mouse With 23 Programmable Functions Is Half Off

When it comes to mid-budget mice, some impress on form factor, yet fail to deliver on programmability or RGB. Roccat’s premium Kone AIMO Remastered, however, is on sale for $39.99 on Amazon, making it easy for disappointed gamers to address those concerns, And that’s a pretty hefty discount too -- half off its usual price of $79.99.

At 4.6 ounces (130g), this mouse if heftier than something like the Roccat Kone Pure Ultra, so it's not the best gaming mouse for those seeking a lightweight mouse. But if you like something that feels more substantial, the Kone AIMO has 8 programmable buttons and 5 RGB zones. Its mouse wheel can also map up to 5 functions of its own, and the most southern button defaults to an “easy-shift mode” that allows for secondary functions for the 12 other buttons, up to 23 functions in total. Even among MMO mice, that’s a lot of programmability.

Roccat Kone Aimo Remastered: was $79.99 now 39.99 @ Amazon

The Roccat Kone Aimo is decked out in special features. It weighs 120 grams, has 23 programmable functions and a max CPI of 16,000. It's also got some personality, as it boasts 5 RGB zones and comes in 2 colors. View Deal

The Kone Aimo carries 512kB of onboard memory for remembering your mappings and includes Omron mechanical switches. It also features Roccat’s new “Owl Eye” sensor, which lets it achieve a max CPI of 16,000.