Dual-Screen Savings: Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 4K OLED Laptop Is $860 Off

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo UX581GV, which combines a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU with a dual-screen design, is on sale on Newegg from third-party seller DealKing for $860.99 off . That a 24% discount from its typical $3,659 asking price, bringing it down to a total of $2,799.

Aside from impressively up-to-date processing and graphics power, a key selling point here is the secondary ScreenPad Plus display, a touchscreen situated above the keyboard. That touchpad can extend the screen, split windows, show vital information and controls and even house entire apps of its own.In our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review, we praised Asus' approach to implementing that second screen in a convenient location.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo: was $3,659.99 now $2,799 at Newegg

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is decked out with the most recently released generations of some of Intel and Nvidia’s most high performing cards, and shells this power in a unique dual-screen design to increase productivity. It’s well-suited for most tasks, but is especially useful for graphic design and other visual creative work that requires a lot of screen space.View Deal

The laptop also boasts an ultrapremium display with OLED and 4K resolution that pleased our eyes. Combine all that with its 16GB of DDR4 RAM and its 2TB SSD, and you get a system fit in a pretty sleek package for what you're getting.

It may not be the best gaming laptop we've tested, but the Zenbook Pro Duo also held its own in our gaming benchmarks. At this price, however, it may just be the best gaming laptop for you.