Nvidia dominates GPU shipments with 94% share — 27% surge in shipments likely caused by customers getting ahead of tariffs

By published

27% increase in GPU shipments, 21.6% increase for CPUs

MSI GPUs
(Image credit: MSI)

The total number of GPUs sold for the second quarter of 2025 hit 11.6 million units, while desktop PC CPUs went up to 21.7 million units according to a Jon Peddie Research report. This is a 27% increase in graphics card shipments and a 21.6% jump in CPU shipments from the last quarter, which is a change from the usual drop in deliveries we’ve seen in recent years.

“AIB prices dropped for midrange and entry-level, while high-end AIB prices increased, and most retail suppliers ran out of stock. This is very unusual for the second quarter,” said Jon Peddie Research president Dr. Jon Peddie. “We think it is a continuation of higher prices expected due to the tariffs and buyers trying to get ahead of that.”

As for the three major GPU manufacturers, Nvidia still has the lead, taking in 94% of the market — an increase of 2.1% over the previous quarter — while AMD is at a distant second place with 6%. This is still a much better position than Intel, though, whose market share is so small it did not even register on the chart.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

  • Kindaian
    Well, that may be the case, but i won't buy a GPU that costs a fortune and burns.

    I'm quite surprised that they don't get sued for manufacturing malfunctions. Their power train is obviously faulty.
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I'd say it had more to do with AMD not offering a substantially better deal than Nvidia to convince people to switch away from them than any potential tariffs, considering this same pattern of AMD either not effectively gaining or actually losing ground to Nvidia having been the case for the better part of the last decade, ever since AMD decided to just effectively price match Nvidia instead of competing on price.

    As for people upgrading then yeah, people like me who last upgraded before or during the Pandemic era and have RTX 2000 and 3000 series cards which are now badly showing their age now have access to $500 area cards like the 5070 which are potentially twice as fast as their current card so it makes it a great time to upgrade.
  • BTM18
    Suckers. You never learn.
  • -Fran-
    Ah, yes. All those gamers buying cards in China via Singapore. I'm sure all of them are super happy.

    Regards.
  • Gururu
    Despite the "negative press" covering pricing and redundancy, just about every influencer (including Tom's) continues to champion nVidia GPUs. Imagine if every car reviewer had a Lamborghini parked at home. It's really out of touch. To me, owning a $600+ video card is like owning a Mercedes.

    No wonder low end nVidia ranks highest. It's like owning the cheapest Gucci or Coach bags.
  • Notton
    This news somewhat conflicts with this other news story about reducing 5060 and 5060Ti 8GB production.
    https://overclock3d.net/news/gpu-displays/nvidia-reportedly-slashes-8gb-rtx-5060-and-rtx-5060-ti-gpu-production/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
    I thought the 5060/Ti was where all the sales were?
