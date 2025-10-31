Lenovo's Black Friday Deal Days sale is live — here are the best deals we've spotted so far

Lenovo has stepped into the Black Friday sales chaos nice and early, already kicking off its deals during its Black Friday Deals Day. There are discounts across the board on a range of Lenovo products, including gaming and productivity laptops, tablets, and even monitors. Any product marked with a Black Friday badge should be currently discounted, and to add a little reassurance to anyone looking at these early deals, all Black Friday-marked products are at their lowest prices and will not go any lower. This price guarantee lasts up until November 29, 2025.

Below we've listed our preferred selections from what Lenovo currently has marked for discount in their Black Friday Deals Day sale.

Lenovo Desktop Deals

RTX 5070 Ti Save 38% ($1,117.50) Lenovo Legion Tower 5: was $2,969.99 now $1,852.49 at Lenovo USA Read more Read less ▼ The Legion Tower 5 model has an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of memory, and 2TB SSD for storage. Although it's a last-gen CPU, it's still very powerful, and being X3D has plenty of V-cache for gaming and plenty of CPU cores for multitasking.