The best 1TB microSD Express card for your Switch 2 is still 28% off — save $62 on the Lexar Play Pro 1TB

No worries if you didn't treat your Switch 2 to a pampering during Amazon Prime Day. The Lexar Play Pro 1TB is still a fantastic deal, offering excellent value for your money. It's one of the best microSD Express cards you can get for your Switch 2, now available at a special price of $157.96 at Amazon — a new record low!

There are so many exciting Switch 2 games coming up soon. If you're feeling a bit short on storage space, it might be a good idea to consider getting a microSD Express card. If you're after the fastest and largest option available right now, the Lexar Play Pro 1TB is a fantastic choice. Additionally, with a remarkable 28% discount, you can save over $60 compared to the regular price. It’s a great deal to maximize your Switch 2's storage system.

Having a 1TB microSD Express card might seem like more space than you need right now, but as modern AAA games keep demanding more storage, it could be a wise choice. While a smaller 256GB or 512GB card might do the trick initially, you'll probably find yourself needing an upgrade or deleting games on your Switch 2 sooner than you'd like. Choosing a 1TB card offers better future-proofing, giving you plenty of room to enjoy your games without worry for a longer time.

The Lexar Play Pro 1TB microSD Express card delivers impressive performance, featuring sequential read speeds of up to 900 MB/s and write speeds of up to 600 MB/s. It stands out with some of the highest rated read speeds among similar cards, meaning faster loading times and smoother gameplay, especially in games packed with many assets. The solid write speed helps make game transfers quick and hassle-free, so you can spend more time playing and less time waiting.

The Lexar Play Pro 1TB is a fantastic long-term partner for your Switch 2, especially with its limited lifetime warranty—something not every brand offers. If you're a Nintendo enthusiast, you know that your Switch 2 isn't just a device you'll stop using or sell after a short while. It’s comforting to know that the Lexar Play Pro 1TB will be with your Switch 2 for many years to come. The original Switch has been around for eight years and remains one of the most-loved gaming handhelds. The Switch 2 is expected to enjoy a similarly long and exciting lifespan.

