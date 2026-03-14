MSI MAG B850 Tomahawk Max Wifi II Motherboard review: Sharpening the Tomahawk’s blade

The B850 Tomahawk Max Wifi II gets a minor facelift, additional M.2 storage, the OC Engine chip, and a 64MB BIOS. The $269.99 price is more than the others, but if you use the features, it's worth it over the Max or original B850 Tomahawk.

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MSI’s Tomahawk line of motherboards has been around for several generations and is a staple in the budget motherboard segment. The latest and greatest in the line so far, the B850 Tomahawk Max Wifi II, differs from the original by adding more M.2 storage, a full-length PCIe slot, and native support for the recently released Ryzen 7 9850X3D. Like many refreshed boards, the Max Wifi II also includes a larger 64MB BIOS ROM (but no auto install of Wi-Fi drivers), and this one receives the OC Engine chip for overclocking BCLK independently of other clock domains. Aesthetically, it’s a bit more subdued than even the Max Wifi, losing the highlighter-yellow accents and going for an almost all-black look. There isn’t a whole lot that has changed, but the board has improved; we’ll cover all the details below.

Priced at $269.99, the Tomahawk Max Wifi II costs more than the Max ( $209.99 at Newegg - now slightly discounted from $229.99 MSRP), but does add some new features and styling. For the money, you now get four M.2 sockets (2x PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports, fast networking with 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, a mid-range current-gen audio solution, capable power delivery, and an updated (now stealthy) design that gives off more premium vibes than the previous versions with the splash of flashy colors. You also get a couple of EZ DIY features (EZ M.2 installation, EZ PCIe release, EZ button), and AI features (AI Engine, LAN Manager, Frozr AI Cooling, and AI Boost that overclocks the NPU - if your CPU has one) with this full-featured budget offering.

Performance with the latest BIOS and AGESA (v. 7E62v5A20/1.3.0.0 in this case) was average overall, performing well across a wide variety of activities, including rendering, office work, and, of course, gaming. In short, performance isn’t a concern. The board happily ran our Ryzen 9 9900X and RTX 4080 combo without signs of any issues.



Below, we’ll examine the board's performance and other features to determine whether it deserves a spot on our list of the best otherboards . But before we share test results and discuss details, here are the specifications from MSI’s website.

Specifications of the Tomahawk Max Wifi II